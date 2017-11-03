YOUR NAME, The Number #1 Japanese Anime Feature Film Of All Time Has Released A New English Trailer

FUNimation launched the first dubbed trailer for the upcoming release of Your Name in North America. Your Name is the number one selling animated feature film of all time grossing more than 233 million dollars at the Japanese box office. Sufice to say, this is going to be a big release and everyone should be excited.
The reviews for the film are nothing but fantastic! Your Name will be in US theaters on April 7th, 2017. Don't forget to pick up your tickets
for the upcoming release! Check out the Japanese trailer and the English dubbed trailer below and don' t forget to tell us what you think!
About Your Name:
The day the stars fell, two lives changed forever. High schoolers Mitsuha and Taki are complete strangers living separate lives. But one night, they suddenly switch places. Mitsuha wakes up in Taki’s body, and he in hers. This bizarre occurrence continues to happen randomly, and the two must adjust their lives around each other. Yet, somehow, it works. They build a connection and communicate by leaving notes, messages, and more importantly, an imprint.
When a dazzling comet lights up the night’s sky, something shifts, and they seek each other out wanting something more—a chance to finally meet. But try as they might, something more daunting than distance prevents them. Is the string of fate between Mitsuha and Taki strong enough to bring them together, or will forces outside their control leave them forever separated?
