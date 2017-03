YOUR NAME, The Number #1 Japanese Anime Feature Film Of All Time Has Released A New English Trailer

FUNimation launched the first dubbed trailer for the upcoming release of Your Name in North America. Your Name is the number one selling animated feature film of all time grossing more than 233 million dollars at the Japanese box office. Sufice to say, this is going to be a big release and everyone should be excited.The reviews for the film are nothing but fantastic! Your Name will be in US theaters on April 7th, 2017. Don't forget to pick up your tickets for the upcoming release! Check out the Japanese trailer and the English dubbed trailer below and don' t forget to tell us what you think!