You're Going To Want These New Officially Licensed ONE-PUNCH Man Products
Here's some exciting news for all the One-Punch Man fans out there, just in time for your post-Holiday shopping needs. Viz has announced that they've teamed with Funko for a new line of Pop! and Dorbz figures from the smash-hit manga and anime.
Love Funko Pop!? Equally love One-Punch Man? Well now, you're two favorite things have come together for a must-have line of new vinyl and dorbz figurines. There's also a 1/6 scale ThreeZero action figure on the way as well.
In addition, Hong Kong based ThreeZero will be building a 1/6 scale model of Saitma for retail. They'll also be releasing a 1/6 scale figure of Genos at a later date. The Saitama figure is already available in a Standard and Variant model.
Check out the original press release from VIZ below.
VIZ Media continues to generate momentum for its smash hit anime and manga property, ONE-PUNCH MAN, as it announces a pair of key new consumer product license partners, FUNKO and ThreeZero.
The new partners each will develop and leverage a unique array of high quality collectibles, including vinyl figures and standard and special edition poseable 1/6 scale action figures.
Pop culture manufacturer FUNKO will add ONE-PUNCH MAN to its bestselling lines of
POP! Vinyl and Dorbz figures as well as develop a Mystery Mini (Blind Box) release and other accessories. Additional information is available at: https://funko.com/.
Renowned Hong Kong action figure company, ThreeZero, offers a high-end 1/6 scale rendition of Saitama, with Genos in development. The Saitama figure is available now in a standard as well as a special edition variant. The standard release features the lead character, Saitama, outfitted in his One-Punch Man costume and includes alternate heads with different facial expressions. The special edition depicts an alternate, “off-duty” version of Saitama outfitted in his “Oppai” hoodie. Additional information is available at: http://www.threezerostore.com/.
In ONE-PUNCH MAN, nothing about Saitama passes the eyeball test when it comes to superheroes, from his lifeless expression to his bald head to his unimpressive physique. However, this average-looking guy has a not-so-average problem – he just can’t seem to find an opponent strong enough to take on! Every time a promising villain appears, he beats the snot out of ’em with one punch! Can Saitama finally find an opponent who can go toe-to-toe with him and give his life some meaning? Or is he doomed to a life of super-powered boredom?
For additional information on ONE-PUNCH MAN and other anime and manga titles distributed and published by VIZ Media, please visit www.VIZ.com.
About Funko
Headquartered in Everett, WA, Funko is one of the leading creators and innovators of licensed pop culture products to a diverse range of connected consumers. Funko designs, sources and distributes high-velocity collectible products across multiple categories including vinyl figures, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. In 2015, Funko received a majority investment from ACON Investments, L.L.C, a diversified international private equity firm. As a leader in the large and growing $15 billion global licensed pop culture products market, Funko currently holds one of the largest portfolio of licenses and the rights to create tens of thousands of characters. Funko’s Pop! Vinyl is one of the most popular stylized vinyl collectibles on the market, selling millions of figures to collectors around the world. Learn more at https://funko.com/, and follow us on Twitter (@OriginalFunko) and Instagram (@OriginalFunko).
About ThreeZero
ThreeZero is a Hong Kong based producer and manufacturer of high-end collectible figures based on licensed intellectual properties from both Eastern and Western pop-culture. It has received worldwide recognition for its work with World of ThreeA and Playge's Squadts, as well as its own licensed projects, exhibiting a vast portfolio of 1/12, 1/6, and non-scale collectibles composed of ABS, PVC, and fabric materials. Known for their acute attention to detail, the company is dedicated to maintaining the high standards of quality engineering and paint technique that it has pioneered for over a decade. For additional information about Threezero, call (852) 2370 9693, email [email protected], find us on social media @threezeroHK, or visitwww.threezerostore.com
About VIZ Media, LLC
Established in 1986, VIZ Media is the premier company in the field of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing. Along with its popular digital magazine WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP and blockbuster properties like NARUTO, DRAGON BALL, SAILOR MOON, and POKÉMON, VIZ Media offers an extensive library of titles and original content in a wide variety of book and video formats, as well as through official licensed merchandise. Owned by three of Japan's largest publishing and entertainment companies, Shueisha Inc., Shogakukan Inc., and Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions, Co., Ltd., VIZ Media is dedicated to bringing the best titles for English-speaking audiences worldwide.
Learn more about VIZ Media and its properties at www.VIZ.com.
Filed Under "Shonen"
12/22/2016
Source: VIZ Media
