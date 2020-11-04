YOWAMUSHI PEDAL: SPARE BIKE Manga Series Is Getting A New Stage Play

The spin off manga series, Yowamushi Pedal: Spare Bike, is getting a fun new stage play Hit the jump to check out full details on the new play!

In 2008, the original Yowamushi Pedal manga series was written by Wataru Watanabe and premiered in Akita Shoten's Weekly Shonen Champion. The cycling series revolves around a young man named Sakamichi Onoda, who loves anime and video games so much that his cycling to and from caused him to develop exceptional skills in the sport. After running into his high school's cycling team, he decided to join the team and begin the main plot of the series.

Yowamushi Pedal has been so successful that there have been four anime seasons, a spin off series and, as of now, 14 stage plays. With that, the momentum for the series does not seem to stop. The latest addition seems to be a brand new stage play revolving around the spin off series Yowamushi Pedal: Spare Bike.

After its anime film adaption of the manga, Spare Bike had announced a brand new stage play of the same that would be coming to theaters soon. The play is coming after its previous show of Yowamushi Pedal Shin Interhigh-hen Final: Power Of Bike; which ran this past February. The new play will follow the early years of the third year students and is aiming for a summer release.





Excited for the new play? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! The play of Yowamushi Pedal: Spare Bike plans to have shows in Tokyo on July 7-12 and Osaka on July 18-19.