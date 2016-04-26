YURI!!! ON ICE Moves To The Top Of Twitter's Fall Anime Rankings!
Check out the past months twitter results for the Fall anime lineup and don't forget to check out the "True Victory" trailer that was just released by FUNimation!
From November 24th to December 14th the Kadokawa Ascii Research Laboratories analyzed the most tweeted fall anime shows during that time period. The research analyzed which tweets had the full name of the show and possible abbreviations and Yuri!!! On Ice came in on top by over 1 million tweets. Twitter isn't the only place where Yuri!!! On Ice is being mentioned. Ike from South Park has recenlty was searching for it on google. Figure skaters Evegenia Medvedeva and Johnny Weir have also caught the Yuri!! On Ice bug. Check out the new trailer and the full list below!
Here is the full top 10 list:
Yuri!!! on Ice (1,440,596)
Haikyu!! (348,109)
Tōken Ranbu: Hanamaru (343,825)
Bungo Stray Dogs (219,407)
Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans (148,908)
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable (143,997)
Utano☆Princesama Legend Star (123,304)
Dream Festival! (70,765)
Drifters (64,542)
Occultic;Nine (59,978)
About Yuri!!! On Ice:
Yuri Katsuki makes his way to the Grand Prix ice skating competition as Japan’s top representative with his eyes on the prize. However, instead of celebrating, Yuri walks away defeated and ready to retire for good. But a run-in with champion Viktor Nikiforov and rising star Yuri Plisetsky ignites a new fire within him. With the two of them close by his side, Yuri will take to the ice once more.
Filed Under "Shonen
" 12/21/2016
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]