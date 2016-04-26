YURI!!! ON ICE Moves To The Top Of Twitter's Fall Anime Rankings!

From November 24th to December 14th the Kadokawa Ascii Research Laboratories analyzed the most tweeted fall anime shows during that time period. The research analyzed which tweets had the full name of the show and possible abbreviations and Yuri!!! On Ice came in on top by over 1 million tweets. Twitter isn't the only place where Yuri!!! On Ice is being mentioned. Ike from South Park has recenlty was searching for it on google. Figure skaters Evegenia Medvedeva and Johnny Weir have also caught the Yuri!! On Ice bug. Check out the new trailer and the full list below!







About Yuri!!! On Ice:



Yuri Katsuki makes his way to the Grand Prix ice skating competition as Japan’s top representative with his eyes on the prize. However, instead of celebrating, Yuri walks away defeated and ready to retire for good. But a run-in with champion Viktor Nikiforov and rising star Yuri Plisetsky ignites a new fire within him. With the two of them close by his side, Yuri will take to the ice once more.

Yuri!!! on Ice (1,440,596)Haikyu!! (348,109)Tōken Ranbu: Hanamaru (343,825)Bungo Stray Dogs (219,407)Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans (148,908)JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable (143,997)Utano☆Princesama Legend Star (123,304)Dream Festival! (70,765)Drifters (64,542)Occultic;Nine (59,978)