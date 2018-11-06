Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

YUUNA AND THE HAUNTED HOT SPRINGS Anime Series Has Revealed A New Poster Visual

YUUNA AND THE HAUNTED HOT SPRINGS Anime Series Has Revealed A New Poster Visual

In this years 28th issue of the weekly Shonen Jump magazine, a new visual has been revealed for the Yuuna And The Haunted Hot Springs anime! Check it out after the jump!

Griffin Best | 6/11/2018
Filed Under: "Shonen"
Earlier today in this weeks issue of the weekly Shonen Jump magazine, fans got a look at a new visual for the upcoming anime adaptation of Tadahiro Miura's Yuuna And The Haunted Hot Springs! Check out the poster visual down below:

Poster Visual


The anime is set to premiere on July 14th at 11:30 p.m. and will air on BS11 and Tokyo MX. The anime will also air on Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, Gifu Broadcasting, Mie TV, and AT-X.

The manga which the anime is based upon launched in the Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. The story is described as an "odd story between a physical ghost buster and his ghost roommate" centers on a young man who encounters the ghost of a young girl at a creepy hot spring guesthouse.

What are your thoughts on the visual? Have you read the manga? Let us know what anime you are most excited for by leaving a comment in the comment section down below!
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...