KONOSUBA: GOD'S BLESSING ON THIS WONDERFUL WORLD! Video Game Shares New Trailer

The official Enteragram YouTube channel has uploaded a new 30 second trailer for the upcoming visual novel KonoSuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! Judgment on this Greedy Game!. The video shows the animation style the project is taking, the various characters that will be playable, the mechanics behind the fighting system and previews the opening theme song. This game is now available for PC players in Japan.



The game has an original story where Kazuma discovers a cursed ring that gives him the power to steal any piece of underwear. By raising enough money, this curse can be removed, so the game is all about helping Kazuma return the lost underwear and getting money.



The game hit PlayStation Vita and PS4 on September 7, 2017 and is developed by 5pb. Ubisoft helps the company publish the project. There is no release date for North America.

















