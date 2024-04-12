FORTNITE Kicks Off AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Collab With Elements Quests

FORTNITE Kicks Off AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Collab With Elements Quests FORTNITE Kicks Off AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Collab With Elements Quests

It's time to master waterbending, earthbending, firebending, and airbending in Fortnite as the popular battle royale game has officially kicked off its Avatar: The Last Airbender collaboration event.

News
By MattIsForReal - Apr 12, 2024 10:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Video Games

Earlier this week, Epic Games' popular battle royale game Fortnite released a number of cosmetic skins based on the characters of Avatar: The Last Airbender. This was just the tip of the iceberg for the battle royale game's latest anime collaboration.

On Friday, the full in-game "Elements" event kicked off in Fortnite. The limited-time in-game event features special quests, a unique battle pass, and all-new gameplay mechanics inspired by Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The highlight of the event is the Elements Pass, a mini-battle pass that's similar to the standard season battle pass but packed with rewards specifically based on Avatar: The Last Airbender. By completing specially designed Elements Quests, you can unlock rewards in the Elements Pass.

Build up Chi by completing Elements Quests – split into six phases, each based on a different Chakra – to unlock more and more in-game rewards from the Elements Pass. To “unblock” each Chakra, you’ll need to complete at least four Quests from that phase. Unblock all six to unlock the Appa Glider!

There is both a Free Reward Track and a Premium Reward Track that both grant rewards. On the free track, you can unlock the My Cabbages! Emote, Four Elements Banner Back Bling, Sokka’s Space Sword Pickaxe, and more! The Premium Track automatically unlocks the Aang Outfit and grants extra rewards – including Air Nomad Staff Pickaxe, Momo Messenger Back Bling, Elemental Cycle Spray, and Avatar State Aang Outfit  – without additional Quests. Both the Aang Outfit and the Avatar State Aang Outfit have a Fortnite and LEGO Style.

If you want even more Avatar cosmetics, you can purchase Toph Beifong, Zuko, and Katara Outfits from the in-game Shop. They will be available until the end of Elements.

Staying true to the God-like themes of this season, players can master the elements. By visiting water, earth, fire, and air shrines across the Island, players can open their Bending Scroll Container to wield that shrine’s associated bending technique. These bending techniques can also be acquired from the ground or Chests.

The Olympian Powers have been vaulted temporarily until the end of Elements. The special mid-season event is scheduled to wrap up on May 3, 2024 at 2 AM ET.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is the latest anime collaboration in Fortnite. The game has previously featured cosmetics from Attack on Titan, Dragon Ball SuperJujutsu KaisenMy Hero Academia, and Naruto. What's the next anime you'd like to see featured in the battle royale game?

AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Character Skins And Cosmetics Coming to FORTNITE In Latest Anime Collaboration
Related:

AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Character Skins And Cosmetics Coming to FORTNITE In Latest Anime Collaboration
New SHIN MEGAMI TENSEI V: VENGEANCE Trailer Teases New Canon of Vengeance Story
Recommended For You:

New SHIN MEGAMI TENSEI V: VENGEANCE Trailer Teases New "Canon of Vengeance" Story
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder