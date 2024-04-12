FORTNITE Kicks Off AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Collab With Elements Quests

Earlier this week, Epic Games' popular battle royale game Fortnite released a number of cosmetic skins based on the characters of Avatar: The Last Airbender. This was just the tip of the iceberg for the battle royale game's latest anime collaboration.

On Friday, the full in-game "Elements" event kicked off in Fortnite. The limited-time in-game event features special quests, a unique battle pass, and all-new gameplay mechanics inspired by Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The highlight of the event is the Elements Pass, a mini-battle pass that's similar to the standard season battle pass but packed with rewards specifically based on Avatar: The Last Airbender. By completing specially designed Elements Quests, you can unlock rewards in the Elements Pass.

Build up Chi by completing Elements Quests – split into six phases, each based on a different Chakra – to unlock more and more in-game rewards from the Elements Pass. To “unblock” each Chakra, you’ll need to complete at least four Quests from that phase. Unblock all six to unlock the Appa Glider!

There is both a Free Reward Track and a Premium Reward Track that both grant rewards. On the free track, you can unlock the My Cabbages! Emote, Four Elements Banner Back Bling, Sokka’s Space Sword Pickaxe, and more! The Premium Track automatically unlocks the Aang Outfit and grants extra rewards – including Air Nomad Staff Pickaxe, Momo Messenger Back Bling, Elemental Cycle Spray, and Avatar State Aang Outfit – without additional Quests. Both the Aang Outfit and the Avatar State Aang Outfit have a Fortnite and LEGO Style.

Water. Earth. Fire. Air.



If you want even more Avatar cosmetics, you can purchase Toph Beifong, Zuko, and Katara Outfits from the in-game Shop. They will be available until the end of Elements.

Staying true to the God-like themes of this season, players can master the elements. By visiting water, earth, fire, and air shrines across the Island, players can open their Bending Scroll Container to wield that shrine’s associated bending technique. These bending techniques can also be acquired from the ground or Chests.

The Olympian Powers have been vaulted temporarily until the end of Elements. The special mid-season event is scheduled to wrap up on May 3, 2024 at 2 AM ET.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is the latest anime collaboration in Fortnite. The game has previously featured cosmetics from Attack on Titan, Dragon Ball Super, Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, and Naruto. What's the next anime you'd like to see featured in the battle royale game?