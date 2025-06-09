STELLAR BLADE x NIKKE: GODDESS OF VICTORY Crossover Event Brings Eve, Raven & Lily To Roster

Level Infinite has officially announced that its highly anticipated crossover event with the action RPG Stellar Blade will launch in Goddess of Victory: NIKKE on June 12, bringing together two fan-favorite sci-fi universes in one unforgettable collaboration. Check out the breath taking trailer down below:
Revealed during a special livestream, the event promises a fresh narrative experience, new characters, and limited-time rewards across PC and mobile platforms.
The crossover will introduce three of Stellar Blade's most iconic characters:
EVE - The deadly and stylish heroine of Stellar Blade
Raven - A fierce fighter with a mysterious past
Lily - A key supporting character known for her resilience
All three will be playable Nikkes during the event. Players will embark on an all-new story campaign titled “MEMORIES TELLER”, which takes place in a mysterious, ancient underwater city. Accompanied by ROM, a transport robot, and NIKKE's Counters squad, players will uncover long-lost secrets and preserve artistic relics that hint at humanity’s forgotten past.
Key Features of the Collaboration:
- New Playable Characters: EVE, Raven, and Lily from Stellar Blade
- Special Costumes: Unique outfits for EVE, Raven, and NIKKE’s own Scarlet
- Boss Challenges: Face off against exclusive event bosses
- Mini-Games & Rewards: Collect limited-time items and event-exclusive loot
- Live Event at Anime Expo 2025: NIKKE’s first independent booth featuring interactive exhibits and merchandise sales
With over 45 million downloads worldwide, Goddess of Victory: NIKKE continues to expand its reach with high-profile collaborations and regular content updates. This Stellar Blade crossover marks one of its most ambitious yet, blending action, lore, and fan service into a month-long celebration.
The Stellar Blade collaboration event begins June 12, 2025, on both PC and mobile (iOS/Android). Fans attending Anime Expo 2025 in Los Angeles will also be able to visit a themed booth offering exclusive merchandise and collectibles.
Will you be playing the collaboration? Which character are you trying to get? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!