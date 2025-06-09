STELLAR BLADE x NIKKE: GODDESS OF VICTORY Crossover Event Brings Eve, Raven & Lily To Roster

Goddess of Victory: NIKKE teams up with Stellar Blade on June 12, introducing EVE, Raven, and Lily, new costumes, a story event, and exclusive rewards on PC and mobile.

News
By GBest - Jun 09, 2025 01:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Video Games

Level Infinite has officially announced that its highly anticipated crossover event with the action RPG Stellar Blade will launch in Goddess of Victory: NIKKE on June 12, bringing together two fan-favorite sci-fi universes in one unforgettable collaboration. Check out the breath taking trailer down below:

Revealed during a special livestream, the event promises a fresh narrative experience, new characters, and limited-time rewards across PC and mobile platforms.

The crossover will introduce three of Stellar Blade's most iconic characters:

EVE - The deadly and stylish heroine of Stellar Blade

Raven - A fierce fighter with a mysterious past

Lily - A key supporting character known for her resilience

All three will be playable Nikkes during the event. Players will embark on an all-new story campaign titled “MEMORIES TELLER”, which takes place in a mysterious, ancient underwater city. Accompanied by ROM, a transport robot, and NIKKE's Counters squad, players will uncover long-lost secrets and preserve artistic relics that hint at humanity’s forgotten past.

Key Features of the Collaboration:

  • New Playable Characters: EVE, Raven, and Lily from Stellar Blade
  • Special Costumes: Unique outfits for EVE, Raven, and NIKKE’s own Scarlet
  • Boss Challenges: Face off against exclusive event bosses
  • Mini-Games & Rewards: Collect limited-time items and event-exclusive loot
  • Live Event at Anime Expo 2025: NIKKE’s first independent booth featuring interactive exhibits and merchandise sales

With over 45 million downloads worldwide, Goddess of Victory: NIKKE continues to expand its reach with high-profile collaborations and regular content updates. This Stellar Blade crossover marks one of its most ambitious yet, blending action, lore, and fan service into a month-long celebration.

The Stellar Blade collaboration event begins June 12, 2025, on both PC and mobile (iOS/Android). Fans attending Anime Expo 2025 in Los Angeles will also be able to visit a themed booth offering exclusive merchandise and collectibles.

Will you be playing the collaboration? Which character are you trying to get? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!

