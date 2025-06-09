STELLAR BLADE x NIKKE: GODDESS OF VICTORY Crossover Event Brings Eve, Raven & Lily To Roster

Level Infinite has officially announced that its highly anticipated crossover event with the action RPG Stellar Blade will launch in Goddess of Victory: NIKKE on June 12, bringing together two fan-favorite sci-fi universes in one unforgettable collaboration. Check out the breath taking trailer down below:

Revealed during a special livestream, the event promises a fresh narrative experience, new characters, and limited-time rewards across PC and mobile platforms.

The crossover will introduce three of Stellar Blade's most iconic characters:

【NIKKE PROFILE - EVE】



✅ Manufacturer: Abnormal

✅ Affiliation: Airborne Squad

✅ Weapon: AR: Drone 2.0



A member of the 7th Airborne Squad.



Like other airborne squad members, she possesses outstanding physical abilities.

EVE - The deadly and stylish heroine of Stellar Blade

【NIKKE PROFILE - Raven】



✅ Manufacturer: Abnormal

✅ Affiliation: Airborne Squad

✅ Weapon: RL: Cryo Blade



A member of the 2nd Airborne Squad.



She left behind messages for later squads through a legacy.



Raven - A fierce fighter with a mysterious past

【NIKKE PROFILE - Lily】



✅ Manufacturer: Abnormal

✅ Affiliation: Airborne Squad

✅ Weapon: SMG: Artemis Cannon



An engineering supporter from the 5th Airborne Squad.



True to her title, she is skilled at maintaining the bodies and equipment of Airborne Squads.



Lily - A key supporting character known for her resilience

All three will be playable Nikkes during the event. Players will embark on an all-new story campaign titled “MEMORIES TELLER”, which takes place in a mysterious, ancient underwater city. Accompanied by ROM, a transport robot, and NIKKE's Counters squad, players will uncover long-lost secrets and preserve artistic relics that hint at humanity’s forgotten past.

⚔ 【MEMORIES TELLER 】 ⚔#NIKKExStellarBlade



The fully-voiced collaboration story event will be available on June 12!



One ordinary day, a message arrives from Roam, the scrap-collecting robot.

It states that humans have been discovered on the surface.

Key Features of the Collaboration:

New Playable Characters: EVE, Raven, and Lily from Stellar Blade

EVE, Raven, and Lily from Stellar Blade Special Costumes: Unique outfits for EVE, Raven, and NIKKE’s own Scarlet

Unique outfits for EVE, Raven, and NIKKE’s own Scarlet Boss Challenges: Face off against exclusive event bosses

Face off against exclusive event bosses Mini-Games & Rewards: Collect limited-time items and event-exclusive loot

Collect limited-time items and event-exclusive loot Live Event at Anime Expo 2025: NIKKE’s first independent booth featuring interactive exhibits and merchandise sales

With over 45 million downloads worldwide, Goddess of Victory: NIKKE continues to expand its reach with high-profile collaborations and regular content updates. This Stellar Blade crossover marks one of its most ambitious yet, blending action, lore, and fan service into a month-long celebration.

The Stellar Blade collaboration event begins June 12, 2025, on both PC and mobile (iOS/Android). Fans attending Anime Expo 2025 in Los Angeles will also be able to visit a themed booth offering exclusive merchandise and collectibles.

Will you be playing the collaboration? Which character are you trying to get? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!