DIGIMON STORY: TIME STRANGER Announces Release Date With New Trailer

A new trailer reveals turn-based combat, story details, and more for upcoming RPG Digimon Story: Time Stranger. The trailer also revealed A Fall release date.

By GBest - Jun 05, 2025 08:06 AM EST
After years of waiting and anticipation for fans, Digimon Story: Time Stranger finally has gotten a release date. Revealed yesterday during the latest PlayStation State of Play, the latest entry in the Digimon Story series is set to launch on October 3, 2025. Alongside the announcement, a brand-new trailer showcased gameplay, story moments, and more from the long-awaited title. Give it a watch down below:

The new trailer marks the first major showing of the game in quite some time and offers the most concrete update yet, confirming the October 3 launch date and demonstrating just how far the game has come. The surprise reveal was one of the highlights of a jam-packed State of Play broadcast, adding another major title to an already crowded 2025 release calendar. With Summer Game Fest around the corner later this week and multiple showcases already underway, Time Stranger adds even more fuel to an exciting season for fans of JRPGs and monster-battling adventures.

Fans of the Digimon franchise have waited a long time for this moment. After Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth and Hacker’s Memory became cult hits among RPG fans, the announcement of Time Stranger sparked excitement  only to be followed by years of silence and development updates.

Time Stranger is the latest entry in the Digimon Story RPG line, known for its strong turn-based combat, deep digital monster raising mechanics, and emotionally driven narratives. While details on the full plot are still under wraps, the new trailer provided glimpses of dynamic battles, open environments, and a cast of new characters venturing through the Digital World.

It also appears as though the gameplay looks to expand on previous systems from the earlier game releases with tactical depth, party synergy mechanics, and even multi-Digimon team attacks, with all of it rendered in a beautiful polished visual style that blends anime aesthetics with next-gen fidelity that gamers love.

While the State of Play presentation confirmed the PlayStation 5 version, Digimon Story: Time Stranger is also expected to launch on PC and potentially other platforms, although official confirmation from Bandai Namco is still pending.

With its tried and true combination of turn-based gameplay, story-rich structure, and fan-favorite monsters, Digimon Story: Time Stranger is looking primed to try and deliver the modern Digimon RPG that fans have been waiting for. Will it succeed? Only time will be the judge of that.

What are your thoughts on the trailer? Have you played the other games before? Which Digimon is your favorite? Let us know your answers down below!

stay tuned to Animemojo.com for anything and everything anime or anime related!

