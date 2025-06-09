Anime Themed Thigh-Powered Rhythm Game MOMO CRASH Joins Steam Next Fest

Momo Crash, is a new anime art styled quirky rhythm action game developed by indie studio SKOOTA GAMES, is bringing its thigh-powered charm to Steam Next Fest, with a brand-new free trial version available ahead of the festival’s official start. Check out a short trailer showing some of the rhythm action below:

In this unconventional rhythm game themed around "thighs x music," players rack up points by timing their moves to the beat pinching musical notes between the thighs of the game’s heroines in sync with the rhythm. With its bold concept, striking visual style, and cheeky sense of humor, Momo Crash blends rhythm mechanics with fetishistic flair.

Players will step into the rhythmic world of three “thigh warriors”:

Dia, a confident jewel-themed girl whose glittering thighs crush notes in sparkling style.

Seika, a shy and soothing type, offers a gentler rhythm gameplay experience.

Hikaru, with naturally muscular thighs and small thigh gap, delivers explosive power that can obliterate notes with crushing precision.

Each character brings their own flavor to the beat-based gameplay, and the free trial lets fans test out all three ahead of the festival. Whether you want to be soothed, overpowered, or challenged, there's a warrior (and pair of thighs) for everyone to give a try.

"It was thighs that saved the world," declares the game’s description setting the silly and fun tone for a rhythm game where the relationship between player and character is literally felt through thigh-based interactions like squeezing, kicking, or gently embracing musical notes.

SKOOTA GAMES has fully leaned into this theme, crafting what it calls the ultimate rhythm game inspired by what they claim as "a common fetish that has become a culture." The game’s intense thigh focus even led to content rating confusion on Steam, with checks for potential sexual content required before approval.

Steam Next Fest will run June 9–17, but Momotto Crush is jumping the gun with early access to its demo, letting curious players find their “favorite thigh” in time for the main event. Which one will you be choosing?

Future plans for Momo Crash include a full release in summer 2025, with a story mode, more music tracks, and additional content currently in development.

What are your thoughts on the game? Do you think it will be silly and crazy enough to work? Are you going to be giving it a try? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below!

