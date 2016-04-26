Nintendo Announces New Fire Emblem Game The Nintendo Switch

During the Nintendo Direct presentation, Nintendo announced a new Fire Emblem video game coming in either late 2017 or in 2018. They also announced a new game for the 3DS, but the Fire Emblem game will be the first console game since 2007.
Check out the new extended trailer for the upcomign Fire Emblem game below and don't forget to let us know what you think in the comment section below!
About Fire Emblem:
Fire Emblem meets the Warriors series in Fire Emblem Warriors, coming to Nintendo Switch Holiday 2017!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]