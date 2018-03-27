Sharpen Your Ki For The Powerful Bardock And Broly Launch Trailer For DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ

Or with the recent ongoings in Dragon Ball Super, should that be "build up your stamina?" Either way, Broly and Bardock are here to shake up the Dragon Ball FighterZ community.

We've previously had reveal trailers released for both Broly and Bardock, however, Bandai Namco has now officially unleashed a bombastic launch trailer for the two, legendary Saiyan warriors.



If you purchased the 8-fighter DLC pack ($35), Broly and Bardock will be automatically added to your game's roster, otherwise, you'll have to fork over additional money (likely $4.99) for each character.



Bardock and Broly will become available for purchase tomorrow, March 28.





