New Shojo Manga Series ANONYMOUS NOISE Launched By VIZ Media!

VIZ Media has announced it will launch a powerful new manga series about passion, music and unrequited love titled, Anonymous Noise. The manga will be rated, "T" for teens and is set to publish on March 7th under the Shojo Beat Imprint. Volumes of Anonymous Noise will be published in English on a bi-monthly basis.
VIZ describes the story:
“Creator Ryoko Fukuyama’s energetic pacing and stylized artwork help create a powerful story that showcases the longings of the heart,” says Amy Yu, Editor. “With a focus on the pangs of unrequited love and a developing love triangle, this new shojo series explores how music can help channel and enhance love. As Nino’s conflicted feelings emerge, the stage is set for an engrossing read that is sure to captivate both new and veteran shojo manga fans!”
In the series, Nino Arisugawa, a girl who loves to sing, experiences her first heart-wrenching goodbye when her beloved childhood friend, Momo, moves away. And after Nino befriends Yuzu, a music composer, she experiences another sad parting! Both boys promised Nino that they would find her one day through her singing, so she holds on to that hope and continues to reach out with her voice. Now in high school, Nino serendipitously reunites with Yuzu, but she yearns to see Momo again…
Anonymous Noise will also be adapted into an anime in the spring.
