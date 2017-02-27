VIZ Media Headlines

New Shojo Manga Series ANONYMOUS NOISE Launched By VIZ Media!

New Shojo Manga Series ANONYMOUS NOISE Launched By VIZ Media!

You won't want to miss this powerful new shojo manga series about passion, music and unrequited love! VIZ Media will launch ANONYMOUS NOISE on March 7th. Check out the details!

VanessaPalmer85 | 2/27/2017
Filed Under: "VIZ Media" | Source: VIZ Media
VIZ Media has announced it will launch a powerful new manga series about passion, music and unrequited love titled, Anonymous Noise. The manga will be rated, "T" for teens and is set to publish on March 7th under the Shojo Beat Imprint. Volumes of Anonymous Noise will be published in English on a bi-monthly basis. 

“Creator Ryoko Fukuyama’s energetic pacing and stylized artwork help create a powerful story that showcases the longings of the heart,” says Amy Yu, Editor. “With a focus on the pangs of unrequited love and a developing love triangle, this new shojo series explores how music can help channel and enhance love. As Nino’s conflicted feelings emerge, the stage is set for an engrossing read that is sure to captivate both new and veteran shojo manga fans!”

VIZ describes the story:
In the series, Nino Arisugawa, a girl who loves to sing, experiences her first heart-wrenching goodbye when her beloved childhood friend, Momo, moves away. And after Nino befriends Yuzu, a music composer, she experiences another sad parting! Both boys promised Nino that they would find her one day through her singing, so she holds on to that hope and continues to reach out with her voice. Now in high school, Nino serendipitously reunites with Yuzu, but she yearns to see Momo again…

Anonymous Noise will also be adapted into an anime in the spring. 

For more information on ANONYMOUS NOISE or other manga titles available from VIZ Media, please visit VIZ.com.
 
About VIZ Media, LLC
Established in 1986, VIZ Media is the premier company in the field of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing. Along with its popular digital magazine WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP and blockbuster properties like NARUTO, DRAGON BALL, SAILOR MOON, and POKÉMON, VIZ Media offers an extensive library of titles and original content in a wide variety of book and video formats, as well as through official licensed merchandise. Owned by three of Japan's largest publishing and entertainment companies, Shueisha Inc., Shogakukan Inc., and Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions, Co., Ltd., VIZ Media is dedicated to bringing the best titles for English-speaking audiences worldwide.
Visit Our Other Sites!
Related Headlines
Grid View List View
SAILOR MOON CRYSTAL Set 2 Set For Home Media Release By VIZ Media SAILOR MOON CRYSTAL Set 2 Set For Home Media Release By VIZ Media
Fans of the SAILOR MOON CRYSTAL Anime series will now be able to add set 2 to their home media collections! Check out details about VIZ Media's release, as well as exciting new episodes after the jump! - VanessaPalmer85
THE LEGEND OF ZELDA:TWILIGHT PRINCESS Manga Adaptation Announced By VIZ Media! THE LEGEND OF ZELDA:TWILIGHT PRINCESS Manga Adaptation Announced By VIZ Media!
VIZ Media has announced it will debut the manga adaptation of the most famous of the "The Legend Of Zelda" video games, THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TWILIGHT PRINCESS. Check out the details after the jump! - VanessaPalmer85
Don't Miss The Blu-Ray/DVD Release Of HUNTER X HUNTER SET 2 From VIZ Media Don't Miss The Blu-Ray/DVD Release Of HUNTER X HUNTER SET 2 From VIZ Media
VIZ Media expands its home media collection with HUNTER X HUNTER Set 2, available to the masses on February 28th. Check out the details! - VanessaPalmer85
Posted By:
VanessaPalmer85
Member Since 1/11/2017
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]