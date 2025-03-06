New ONE PIECE: HEROINES Vol 1 Novel, KAIJU NO. 8 B-SIDE Vol 1 and More Landing In April

VIZ Media has unveiled its lineup of April new releases in an English format for fans to enjoy, offering something for everyone from classic anime collections to fresh light novel series and even a cookbook inspired by My Neighbor Totoro! Whether you're a manga reader, an anime collector, or a fan of all things Studio Ghibli, April's releases will have something for you.

The first item on the list is My Neighbor Totoro: The Official Cookbook.

This beautifully crafted book teaches readers how to recreate the delicious meals seen in the beloved film, including Satsuki’s Homemade Bento, Moving Day Caramels, and Granny’s Ohagi. Whether you're a longtime Ghibli fan or just love Japanese cuisine, this cookbook is a delightful way to bring the warmth of Totoro’s world to your table.

The second item on the list is One Piece: Heroines, Vol 1.

One Piece: Heroines, Vol. 1 shines the spotlight on some of the fan favorites of female characters in One Piece. Here is the official synopsis from the VIZ Media website:

Go behind the runway as syle icon Nami stars in a life-changing fashion show, observe wise Robin as she helps to decipher an ancient tablet with Koala and Sabo, watch as solemn Princess Vivi receives a love letter from an unexpected admirer, and check out Ghost Princess Perona’s battle over the last bottle of wine with Zolo and Mihawk!

Third up on the list we have Kaiju No. 8 B-Side, Vol. 1

Kaiju No. 8: B-Side, Vol. 1 explores the past of Third Division’s vice-captain Hoshina, revealing the struggles that shaped his strength. Here is the official synopsis from the VIZ Media website.

In this first of two volumes, Hoshina’s backstory comes to light. The harsh words of his father could have hobbled Hoshina for life, but Hoshina’s not your average kaiju fighter. Armed with his signature swords, he shakes free of the doubts of the past, determined to take down kaiju and make a name for himself!

At our number four slot we have something thats not quite anime or manga related, but still a well known franchise. Star Wars: The High Republic: The Edge of Balance - Premonition

Star Wars: The High Republic – The Edge of Balance: Premonition follows Jedi Master Yoda as he fights to protect younglings from a dangerous new threat on the planet Nihil. Here is the official synopsis from the VIZ Media website.

As brave Jedi Knights fight to protect the Jedi Temple on Banchii in the battle against the Nihil, Jedi Master Yoda must find a way to protect the younglings who call the planet home. But the fearsome Marchion Ro, the Eye of the Nihil, has other plans for the Jedi Master, as he unleashes his most terrifying weapon against the champions of justice yet…

For number five, we have Disney's Book of Savanaclaw, Vol. 1

Twisted-Wonderland: Book of Savanaclaw, Vol. 1 takes readers into the world of Disney’s hit mobile game as Yu trains for the Spelldrive Tournament. Here is the official synopsis from the VIZ Media website.

Yu finds herself at Night Raven College, a school for magic users, where the staff and students are getting ready for the interdormitory Spelldrive tournament. It sounds fun, but Yu soon learns that intensity, intrigue, and fierce competitiveness abound!

For those who are not light novel readers, our sixth slot has something for you. Naruto Shippuden, Set 6 on Blu-Ray.

The VIZ Media website has the full description for what to expect out of this Blu-Ray set.

Armed with a lifetime of anger, Sasuke unleashes his full fury on his brother, Itachi! The grueling battle leaves a weakened Sasuke in the hands of Madara, from whom he learns the true, gut-wrenching story of his brother’s past and the Uchiha Clan! With the flame of revenge reignited, he sets his sights on destroying the Hidden Leaf! Meanwhile, Jiraiya’s fate weighs heavily on Naruto’s young heart, but his sorrow turns to determination as he tries to solve Jiraiya’s mysterious message. Then the unthinkable happens—the godlike Pain passes through the Leaf’s defenses and attacks the village directly!

The full set includes: 4-Disc Blu-ray Set, 28 Episodes(138-165), 1080p Widescreen Video, 2.0 Stereo, English & Japanese Audio, English Subtitles. Special Features Include: Exclusive Full-Color Double-Sided Art Card, Storyboards, Opening and Endings, Art Gallery, Trailers.

In our seventh spot we have Dr. Mashirito’s Ultimate Manga Techniques

This book is a must-read for aspiring manga creators and industry enthusiasts, this book dives into the career and impact of Kazuhiko Torishima, the legendary Shonen Jump editor who helped shape the manga industry. As the sixth editor-in-chief of Weekly Shonen Jump, Torishima discovered and mentored legendary artists like Akira Toriyama (Dragon Ball), Masakazu Katsura (Video Girl Ai), and Koji Inada (Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai). This release provides a fascinating look behind the scenes at how manga became the powerhouse industry it is today.

In our final spot we have a new series about a gritty tale of obsession and survival, The Climber, Vol 1.

This gripping new series follows Buntaro Mori, a transfer student with a quiet but explosive spirit. When challenged to climb to the school rooftop, Mori shocks everyone by reaching the top with ease. Fueled by the thrill of the ascent, he soon sets his sights on something even greater—climbing a local mountain peak, despite warnings from seasoned climbers about the dangers of going solo. His obsession with climbing quickly grows, pushing him to risk everything in pursuit of new heights.

With fresh light novel releases, anime Blu-rays, and a cookbook full of Ghibli magic, VIZ Media’s April lineup has something for every fan. Whether you’re exploring new galaxies with Jedi Master Yoda, revisiting Naruto’s legendary battles, or learning the secrets behind some of manga’s greatest creators, these releases are not to be missed!

Which titles are you most excited for? Let us know what’s on your must-read (or must-watch) list in the comments section below! As always, stay tuned to Animemojo for more anime and anime related news!