VIRTUAL CRUNCHYROLL EXPO 2020: New Wave Of Guests Announced For Virtual Event

As the Virtual Crunchyroll Expo comes closer to release, a brand new list of guests has been announced! Hith the jump to see who will be making their way to the event next month!

While the physical event has been canceled, Crunchyroll is still managing to be there for their loyal fanbase with a wholly virtual and virtually awesome event called the Virtual Crunchyroll Expo (V-CRX). Announced last month, the event promises to bring multiple panels, contests, and interviews for its three day spectacular.

With the first wave announced, it's only been a matter of time before even more awesome guests, and panels would be making their way to the event. Along with a virtual tour of the Studio MAPPA art gallery, there will be multiple amazing guests, including Yongje Park, creator of The God of High School! There will also be interviewed with the creative talent of Noblesse, a Crunchyroll original, and a screening of GIBIATE's 9th episode!

Other guests include the director and character designer of GIBIATE, Masahiko Komino, and EX-ARM voice actor Soma Saito and director Yoshikatsu Kimura; also expect writer Jeho Son and artist Kwangsu Lee, for Noblesse. CEO of D’ART Shtajio, Arthell Isom, and author of JAPANAMERICA, Roland Kelts, will also be present for discussion. Patrick Saitz, the voice of Franky in One Piece and illustrator Tsukara Kiryu of So I’m a Spider, So What? will be joining the series' writer for the event, as well!

The final two judges for the Crunchyroll-Hime’s Cosplay Cup were also announced, welcoming Rock M. Sakura (@RockMSakura) and Kamui Cosplay (@KamuiCosplay) to the judges stand for the event on September 5th! (Registration for the event can be found in the link at the end of the article). Will you be at the V-CRX next month? We would love t hear your thoughts on the announcement in the comments below!





The Virtual Crunchyroll Expo 2020 will begin streaming from September 4-6 on crunchyrollexpo.com!