Goku's voice actress Masako Nozawa will appear at New York Comic-Con

Masako Nozawa, the woman who is the voice behind Goku and several other important characters in the Dragon Ball universe, will make a big appearance at this year's New York Comic-Con.

The fun doesn’t end there because FUNimation hopes to hold a contest where fans will be able to give thanks to Nozawa for her several voice-over jobs where the Dragon Ball franchise is concerned.

Here’s the thing, fans who are interested in sending their beloved postcards, should do so by using the 4×6 or 5×7 sizes. Additionally, all postcards must be sent it before October 1, 2018, or they will be rejected.

Furthermore, we understand that fans must send their postcards to the following address:

“Thank You Nozawa-san”

1200 Lakeside Pkwy Building 1

Flower Mound, TX 75028

USA

For those who aren’t aware, Nozawa is the voice actress for Son Goku, Son Gohan, Son Goten, Turles, Bardock, and Goku Black.

Clearly, this woman is one of many talents, and despite being 81-years-old, we do expect her to continue giving her best for years to come.

Here’s the description of Dragon Ball Super: Broly:

"This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called 'Broly' who they've never seen before.

The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what's this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Frieza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix."