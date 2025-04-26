Vegeta Voice Actor Chris Sabat Gives Fans A Taste Of DRAGON BALL SUPER's Anime Continuation

Dragon Ball Daima was great, but the Dragon Ball Super anime continuation can't come soon enough!

Chris Sabat, the amazing voice actor who provides the English dub voice of Vegeta, Piccolo, Yamcha, Shenron and several other minor characters, was recently in attendance at the Puerto Rico Comic-Con and provided fans with a taste of Vegeta's big moment in a potential Dragon Ball Super continuation.

The line that Sabat recites. "Kakarot's body may have a mind of its own, but me, I'm all ego." The Prince of all Saiyans gives that line to Granolah during the Granolah the Survivor Saga, which sees Vegeta and Goku square off first against the sole survivor of the Cerealian race, then Gaas, and finally Black Frieza.

Vegeta's comments reference how Goku needs to let his body react instinctively when using the Ultra Instinct (UI) technique. Vegeta attempted to follow suit but couldn't make the connection. Whereas Goky trains under the angel Whis to further hone UI, Vegeta decided to train under the God of Destruction Beerus, who taught Vegeta Ultra Ego- which lets Vegeta go stronger with the more damage he takes.

This occurs much later than the Tournament of Power, which is where the Dragon Ball Super TV anime concluded.

There's currently plenty of material for a Dragon Ball Super TV anime to cover before it catches up with the manga.

After defeating Jiren in the Tournament of Power, there's:

the Dragon Ball Super Broly movie to adapt

the Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga (chapter 42 — chapter 67)-- Vegeta, Goku,and the Z-Fighters take on Moro and escaped Galactic Patrol prisoners

Granolah the Survivor Saga (chapter 67 — chapter 87)--see above

High School Saga (chapter 88 — chapter 90)--short story arc where Trunks and Goten become Saiyaman-inspired superheroes

Super Hero Saga (chapter 91 — chapter 104) -- a recap of the 2022 Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero anime film

From chapter 104, the manga is currently on hiatus as the executive teams at Shuiesha, V Jump, and Toyotarou plan out how to continue the manga without Akira Toriyama's guidance.

More recently, Toyotarou created hype for the manga's continuation with the release of volume 24, where he highlighted the power gap between Orange Piccolo, Beast Gohan, Ultra Instinct Goku, Ultra Ego Vegeta, and Super Saiyan Full Power Broly and the new strongest warrior in the universe (sans Angels and Beerus), Black Frieza.

Dragon Ball Super Volume 24 (which collects chapters 101-104) was released earlier in April and is the final volume of the Super Hero Saga.

