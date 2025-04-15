DRAGON BALL SUPER: Toyotarou Highlights The Power Gap Between Black Frieza And Goku & Vegeta

As the Dragon Ball fandom continues to reel from the unexpected loss of Akira Toriyama, his handpicked successor, Toyotarou, has confirmed that the Dragon Ball Super manga will continue on after the release of the latest collected volume.

Speaking of the latest volume, the cover features Orange Piccolo, Beast Gohan, Ultra Instinct Goku, Ultra Ego Vegeta, and Super Saiyan Full Power Broly. Said Toyotarou, "The characters on the cover of Volume 24 are all in their strongest forms."

He added. "As I said before, I wanted to show the balance of power between all five of them so I drew it this way. I worked harder than ever on this cover, but I don't think I'll be able to spend this much time on another cover in the future. Also, on the back, there is Black Frieza, whose power difference is also a concern."

It's looking like the terrifying Black Frieza has ascended to become the mightiest mortal in existence, according to Toyotarou, standing above even Goku and Vegeta! Of course, the divine power of Angels and Gods of Destruction remains untouchable... for now!

Imagine the possibilities! Should another Tournament of Power kick off, Goku and the Z-Fighters might finally catch a break! With their incredible power boosts and the formidable addition of the Cerealian warrior Granola, the playing field could be drastically different this time around!

During the Granohla Survivor Arc, just sd the villainous Gaas used the Dragon Balls to wish for the title of "Strongest Mortal," the unthinkable happened! The Emperor of Evil himself, Frieza, made a chilling reappearance and effortlessly dismantled Gaas!

The catch to Gaas' wish, was that at the time, Frieza was training in a pocket universe, in his own version of the Hyperbolic Time Chamber. The galactic tyrant trained for 10 years straight to surpass Goku and Vegeta, who had recently leapfrogged his Golden Frieza form thanks to their training with Whis and Beerus.

Currently, it's unknown when the next chapter of Dragon Ball Super will be released in Japan but stay tuned to AnimeMojo for future updates as we await news on the next exciting arc.

Dragon Ball Super Volume 24 (which collects chapters 101-104) was released earlier in April and is the final volume of the Super Hero Saga.

Ever since Goku became Earth's greatest hero and gathered the seven Dragon Balls to defeat the evil Boo, his life on Earth has grown a little dull. But new threats loom overhead, and Goku and his friends will have to defend the planet once again in this continuation of Akira Toriyama's best-selling series, "Dragon Ball Super"!