DRAGON BALL SUPER: Toyotarou Highlights The Power Gap Between Black Frieza And Goku & Vegeta

DRAGON BALL SUPER: Toyotarou Highlights The Power Gap Between Black Frieza And Goku & Vegeta

Frieza hasn't enjoyed being stronger than Goku and Vegeta since the original Namek arc but that all changed recently in Dragon Ball Super.

News
By MarkJulian - Apr 15, 2025 06:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Dragon Ball Super
Source: via CBR

As the Dragon Ball fandom continues to reel from the unexpected loss of Akira Toriyama, his handpicked successor, Toyotarou, has confirmed that the Dragon Ball Super manga will continue on after the release of the latest collected volume.

Speaking of the latest volume, the cover features Orange Piccolo, Beast Gohan, Ultra Instinct Goku, Ultra Ego Vegeta, and Super Saiyan Full Power Broly. Said Toyotarou, "The characters on the cover of Volume 24 are all in their strongest forms."

He added. "As I said before, I wanted to show the balance of power between all five of them so I drew it this way. I worked harder than ever on this cover, but I don't think I'll be able to spend this much time on another cover in the future. Also, on the back, there is Black Frieza, whose power difference is also a concern."

It's looking like the terrifying Black Frieza has ascended to become the mightiest mortal in existence, according to Toyotarou, standing above even Goku and Vegeta! Of course, the divine power of Angels and Gods of Destruction remains untouchable... for now!

Imagine the possibilities! Should another Tournament of Power kick off, Goku and the Z-Fighters might finally catch a break! With their incredible power boosts and the formidable addition of the Cerealian warrior Granola, the playing field could be drastically different this time around!

During the Granohla Survivor Arc, just sd the villainous Gaas used the Dragon Balls to wish for the title of "Strongest Mortal," the unthinkable happened! The Emperor of Evil himself, Frieza, made a chilling reappearance and effortlessly dismantled Gaas! 

The catch to Gaas' wish, was that at the time, Frieza was training in a pocket universe, in his own version of the Hyperbolic Time Chamber. The galactic tyrant trained for 10 years straight to surpass Goku and Vegeta, who had recently leapfrogged his Golden Frieza form thanks to their training with Whis and Beerus.

Currently, it's unknown when the next chapter of Dragon Ball Super will be released in Japan but stay tuned to AnimeMojo for future updates as we await news on the next exciting arc.

Image

Dragon Ball Super Volume 24 (which collects chapters 101-104) was released earlier in April and is the final volume of the Super Hero Saga

Ever since Goku became Earth's greatest hero and gathered the seven Dragon Balls to defeat the evil Boo, his life on Earth has grown a little dull. But new threats loom overhead, and Goku and his friends will have to defend the planet once again in this continuation of Akira Toriyama's best-selling series, "Dragon Ball Super"!

DRAGON BALL SUPER Vol. 24 Features Heartfelt Tribute To The Late Akira Toriyama One Year After His Passing
Related:

DRAGON BALL SUPER Vol. 24 Features Heartfelt Tribute To The Late Akira Toriyama One Year After His Passing
DRAGON BALL SUPER Artist Toyotaro Confirms Manga Will Return: Lots Of Exciting Battles
Recommended For You:

DRAGON BALL SUPER Artist Toyotaro Confirms Manga Will Return: "Lots Of Exciting Battles"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder