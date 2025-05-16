DRAGON BALL DAIMA: Hear Legendary Voice Actor Sean Schemmel Go Super Saiyan 4

"And this...is to go... even further beyond!"

In episode 245 of Dragon Ball Z, titled "Super Saiyan 3?!", DBZ fans saw Goku transform into Super Saiyan 3 for the first time. The episode originally aired in Japan on November 9, 1994, and aired in the U.S. on September 26, 2002.

For many Dragon Ball fans, this performance from Sean Schemmel is what cemented him as the quintessential voice actor for Goku.

The voice actor for Goku when he first transformed into Super Saiyan 3 in the English dub of Dragon Ball Z was Sean Schemmel.

Below, you can hear Schemmel talking about recording the transformation scene at a recent fan convention.

Now, over 20 years later and thanks to Dragon Ball Daima, Schemmel is going Super Saiyan 4, a transformation previously only seen in Dragon Ball GT. Check out the video below and let us know how you think this scene compares to the Super Saiyan 3 transformation from the Buu Saga.

YOU CAN ALSO CHECK OUT THE SCENE BY CLICKING HERE.

Dragon Ball Daima Goku transform into Super Saiyan 4 English Dub!#DragonBallDaima #Daima pic.twitter.com/VmwL4z57tt — Hyper Goku (@hypergoku8) May 16, 2025

Schemmel reportedly fainted multiple times for the transformation, something the voice actor has done in the past for several DBZ movies and GT.

We are in for GREATNESS Today with the DAIMA DUB! https://t.co/T5vZ9pRsGH — Hype (@DbsHype) May 16, 2025

While the original Japanese broadcast of Dragon Ball Daima concluded on February 28, 2025, today marks the release of the final two episodes (19 and 20) of the English dub on Crunchyroll.

Akio Iyoku, the executive producer, mentioned that Daima was conceived as a unique project within the Dragon Ball universe to appeal to a broader audience and explore a different world. The final episode concludes with the words "The End", a sign that Daima will not be returning for a second season.

Dragon Ball Daima was the last project that Akira Toriyama was heavily involved in, from story to character design.

In other Dragon Ball news, after the passing of Akira Toriyama, the manga returned with Chapter 104 on February 19, 2025. This chapter kicked off a new arc focusing on Goten and Trunks' superhero origins, serving as a prequel to the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie.

It's unconfirmed but rumored that a new chapter of the manga will be released in V-Jump magazine on May 20. This could potentially start a new chapter or saga for the series after the conclusion of the Gaas saga and Super Hero Saga (a recap of the 2022 Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero anime film).

Dragon Ball Super Volume 24 (which collects chapters 101-104) was released earlier in April and is the final volume of the Super Hero Saga.

Ever since Goku became Earth's greatest hero and gathered the seven Dragon Balls to defeat the evil Boo, his life on Earth has grown a little dull. But new threats loom overhead, and Goku and his friends will have to defend the planet once again in this continuation of Akira Toriyama's best-selling series, "Dragon Ball Super"!