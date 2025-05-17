DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA - INFINITY CASTLE ARC Release Countdown Spotlights Iguro

We're only 61 days until the theatrical release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc Chapter One. The first film in the planned trilogy of movies is scheduled to hit Japanese theaters in July, and the official social accounts for the anime are counting down the days until it arrives. Ufotable and Aniplex celebrated the 61-day mark by releasing a new promotional visual featuring Obanai Iguro.

Obanai Iguro is a major supporting character in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, although he hasn't received much screen time in the anime. His presence in the series has grown, though, and he figures to play a pretty prominent role in the upcoming Infinity Castle Arc movie.

Iguro is one of the elite Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps and is known for his snake-like swordsmanship, which features unpredictable, twisting sword movements. Although we haven't seen much of him in the anime yet, he does play a critical role in the Final Battle Arc of the manga, so it's safe to assume he'll have a larger role in the upcoming film trilogy. I don't want to get into spoilers, but he does join the other Hashira in the big fight against Muzan Kibutsuji.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc is a planned trilogy of anime films that will adapt the "Infinity Castle Arc" and "Final Battle/Sunrise Countdown Arc" from Koyoharu Gotouge's acclaimed manga. The Infinity Castle Arc covers the Demon Slayer Corps' journey into the Infinity Castle, a multi-dimensional fortress controlled by Muzan Kibutsuji, and the battles between the Hashira and Upper Rank demons. The arc is known for its intense action while leading directly into the Final Battle against Muzan Kibutsuji.

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades – Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village. As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc Chapter One will premiere in Japan on July 18, 2025, followed by the U.S. release on September 12, 2025. Release dates for the second and third movies have not yet been announced.

As the climactic finale to the acclaimed anime series, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc figures to be quite the spectacle to experience on the big screen. Even the theatrical-only preview that was shared during the re-release of the Mugen Train movie has been met with incredible excitement, and a bit of frustration, as those who can't make it to their local theaters are unable to see what this 60-second preview had to offer.

For those who have been unable to catch Mugen Train in theaters, we do have a brief write-up of what the Infinity Castle Arc theatrical trailer teased. The trailer was leaked online, but the majority of them have since been taken down, and threats of legal action by Aniplex have seemingly deterred others from posting their in-theater recordings. There's been no word on whether this teaser trailer, which was marketed as a "theatrical-only preview," will eventually be shared online after Mugen Train finishes its second theatrical run.