DRAGON BALL SUPER Vol. 24 Features Heartfelt Tribute To The Late Akira Toriyama One Year After His Passing

Toyotarou has paid tribute to the late Akira Toriyama in Dragon Ball Super Volume 24, releasing a specially drawn illustration and promising fans "future developments" for the series.

By MattIsForReal - Apr 05, 2025 12:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Dragon Ball Super

It's hard to believe it's been one year since the incredibly talented Akira Toriyama passed away. The legendary manga artist and character designer died of an acute subdural hematoma on March 1st of last year, sending shockwaves of sadness through the industry. He was just 68 years old.

While many paid tribute to Toriyama immediately after his passing, his memory has live on and his work continues to inspire manga and anime artists from around the globe, including Toyotarou.

Toyotarou had worked closely with Toriyama on Dragon Ball Super and was chosen by Toriyama himself to be his successor. It is through Toyotarou that the Dragon Ball Super manga continues to this day and in the latest release, the manga artist paid tribute to Toriyama.

In Dragon Ball Super Volume 24, which hit shelves in Japan this week, Toyotarou included an illustration that pays tribute to the legendary work of Toriyama. Labeled "Toriyama's World Forever!!" the illustration features characters from some of the late artists most iconic work including Dragon BallDr. SlumpSand Land, and more.

Front-and-center is the legendary Son Goku, representing Toriyama's most popular creation Dragon Ball. Also prominently on display is Arale, the most popular character from Dr. Slump, Akira Toriyama's Shōnen Jump debut series. While Dragon Ball may have catapulted Toriyama to legendary status, it was Dr. Slump that helped establish him as one of the industry's top new creators.

The future of the Dragon Ball Super series had been uncertain without Akira Toriyama at the helm, but this latest release also contained a message to fans that seemingly suggests the series will continue. Although the Super Hero arc has finally come to an end, Toyotarou's postscript for Volume 24 states, "Look forward to future developments."

It's still unclear what exactly will come next for Dragon Ball Super or the franchise as a whole. Maybe we get a new series entirely. Maybe, as one longtime animator suggests, we get a remake. Just last month, longtime Dragon Ball animator and character designer Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru was asked about the possibility of a remake and if he would be on board with it.  For him, it's a not a matter of it, but when.

"In any case, the original work exists... and from there, there are multiple ways to create a new series," Nakatsuru sad. "Since I think it will happen one day... I also think that whether I participate or not is not that important."

