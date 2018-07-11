Here's Another Look at Bulma in DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY

We haven't seen much of Bulma in the Dragon Ball Super: Broly trailers, but this new image gives us our best look yet. As usual, Bulma looks awesome and better than before.

The release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly is just right around the corner, which is why we’re getting a lot of new information lately. The newest piece of detail has everything to do with Bulma, one of the titular characters in the Dragon Ball franchise.



Now, not too long ago an image of Bulma’s new design was released on the web, and as always, she looks mighty fine for a woman who’s close to being 40-years-old. The image shows her in a purple and yellow top, and below, she’s sporting white shorts and blue shoes.



This wonderful image of Bulma was first released by Front Line in Japan, and we’re almost certain we’ll be seeing more of her before Dragon Ball Super gets its release in theaters in Japan and other parts of the world.



We should point out that since the passing of Hiromi Tsumu, the new voice actress for Bulma is no other but Aya Hisakawa. She came into the role during the final episode of Dragon Ball Super, so already she has some experience.

What is Bulma’s role in the film?

Nice, we get a proper look at Bulma's new design sheet in this week's Front Line. I had issues with the Kitano-esque jaw in the full body shot before, but it's not there whatsoever in the actual face references, so that's good. Looks lovely! pic.twitter.com/TnrilpWTfC — Ajay (@AnimeAjay) October 28, 2018



From what we have gathered, Bulma decides to travel to artic with Goku and Vegeta to retrieve six Dragon Balls that were stolen from her home by Frieza. This is where they came across Broly and his father, Paragus.



We’re not expecting our most beloved blue hair lady friend to get into any fist fights, but she’ll definitely come face-to-face with danger.

Description of the movie:



"This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called 'Broly' who they've never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what's this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Frieza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix."

