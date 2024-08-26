DRAGON BALL SUPER Artist Toyotaro Confirms Manga Will Return: "Lots Of Exciting Battles"

Dragon Ball Super has been on indefinite hiatus since the passing of series creator Akira Toriyama earlier this year. While we still don't know when the manga will return, but artist Toyotaro has given fans something to look forward to.

Over on the official Dragon Ball English website, Dragon Ball Super artist Toyotaro and Weekly Dragon Ball News anchor Victory Uchida sat for a special video, revealing the results of the "Goku's Best Bout" Poll. Toward the end of the video, Toyotaro — the mastermind behind the highly-rated Goku vs. Moro battle — touched on the manga's future.

"Thank you. With the Moro fight being included and all, I was delighted to see the poll results. But I won't stop there! I plan to keep on coming up with lots of exciting battles for fans to enjoy, so I hope you all will continue following my work! Thank you!"

Although Toyotaro didn't provide a window for when Dragon Ball Super may return, he at least assured us that the manga is not completely canceled with his promise of "lots of exciting battles for fans to enjoy." Toyotaro was personally chosen by Toiryama as the successor to continue the Dragon Ball manga.

Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama passed away in March, which resulted in the manga going on an indefinite hiatus. In April, the official Dragon Ball website confirmed that the manga would return, but didn't say when. In the meantime, Jump has featured special illustrations and commentary from Toyotaro.

"Until the Dragon Ball Super manga returns to start its new story, Jump will feature illustrations and commentary from Toyotaro, plus special features that'll make reading the SUPER HERO arc even more fun!" the website announced back in April. "Part 1 of this special project focuses on the Red Ribbon Army! From their members and machines to the androids they created, this is your chance to learn all about them in one spot!"

Thankfully, the wait for the return of Dragon Ball Super is partially eased with the upcoming world premiere of Dragon Ball Daima. The highly anticipated anime series, written and designed by the late Akira Toriyama, is set to debut this October. A trailer for the series was released in July, but we still don't have an exact premiere date.

Fans can also look forward to the upcoming launch of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, a new fighting game from Spike Chunsoft and publisher Bandai Namco. The newest entry in the Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi series is set to arrive on October 10, 2024, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.