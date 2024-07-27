DRAGON BALL SUPER Fan Animation Makes The Case For The Moro Arc

The final episode of Dragon Ball Super aired on March 25, 2018 but the manga continued on well past Android 17 making his wish with the Super Dragon Balls to have all of the erased universes restored.

Since then, the manga moved into the Broly arc, with a retelling of the events from the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie. From there, we venture into territory that has yet to be animated.

The Broly arc is followed by the Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga, the Granolah Saga and then the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. That's right, there are two, big story arcs in the manga that occur between the two most recent Dragon Ball Super films.

One fan has taken matters into their own hands, animating a couple of fight scenes from the Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga.





In the Moro arc, Moro, a powerful sorcerer and galactic criminal, gets freed from jail after spending a millennia behind bars. He has the power to absorb energy, including life energy, from planets and living things. This makes him a tricky opponent for Goku as no matter how much the Saiyan warrior powers up, Moro can just steal his energy.



Moro, like Frieza, seeks to collect the Dragon Balls and have his wish for eternal life granted, making him a significant threat to the entire cosmos. Realizing they are outmatched, the Galactic Patrol seeks the assistance of Goku and Vegeta to stop Moro and his henchmen.

In other recent Dragon Ball news, reports have emerged out of Japan that the rights to Dragon Ball, following Akira Toriyama's passing, are currently being contested by Shuiesha and the Capsule Corporation Tokyo company. The latter of which was starred by Toriyama's former spokesperson and former head of the Dragon Ball room at Shuiesha. CLICK HERE for more details.

It was also recently revealed in the latest issue of V-Jump magazine that Toriyama was involved with the Dragon Ball Super manga right up until his passing. Per Toyotarou, Toriyama was particularly focused on how to distinguish teenage Trunks from Future Trunks.

The Dragon Ball Super manga is currently on hiatus in the wake of Toriyama's death and while fans await news on its continuation, a new anime-original project titled Dragon Ball Daima, is on the way from Toei Animation and A-1 Pictures. The series is set to debut in October 2024.

Daima sees Goku cursed by residents of the Demon Realm, who now have a new king after the Z-Fighters defeated Dabura during the events of the Maijin Buu saga.