DRAGON BALL DAIMA Anime Series Release Date And Time Announced

With October just a few weeks away, we finally have an exact date for the premiere of Dragon Ball Daima. As reported by Mantan Web, Fuji Television announced that the upcoming anime series will debut on Friday, October 11th at 11:40 p.m. JT. The first episode will feature an extended 10 minutes of footage, with new episodes premiering every Friday as part of Fuji Television's new nationwide anime time slot.

The highly anticipated anime series, written and designed by the late Akira Toriyama, still doesn't have an official story synopsis. However, when announcing the series back at New York Comic-Con 2023, Toriyama revealed that "Diama" is a "made-up term" which in English would be "something like 'Evil.'"

"Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small," Toriyama teased. "In order to fix things, they'll head off to a new world! It's a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Nyoibo (Power Pole) to fight, something not seen in a long time."

A trailer for the series was shared back in July, which is when the October release window was announced.

Unfortunately, the international release details for Dragon Ball Daima were not revealed. Potential streaming partners have also not been announced.

Despite the lack of an official synopsis, the official Dragon Ball website has provided various teaser visuals as well as character descriptions.

Dragon Ball DAIMA

Unveiling new characters & a main visual

Plus a highly anticipated new trailer!#DAIMA #DragonBallhttps://t.co/ExyuvZ8HPN pic.twitter.com/AnsPvwPZKU — DRAGON BALL OFFICIAL (@DB_official_en) July 19, 2024

Dragon Ball Daima was the last major work of Akira Toriyama before his tragic passing earlier this year. Although he wasn't originally going to be involved with the anime series, he did offer advice here and there, which eventually turned into him becoming majorly involved, including developing the story, settings, and many of the designs. Unfortunately, Toriyama passed away in March of this year due to acute subdural hematoma.

Dragon Ball Daima commemorates the 40th anniversary of the Dragon Ball franchise and is the first new anime in about six years since Dragon Ball Super, which ended its broadcast in March 2018. Toiryama's passing also, unfortunately, impacted the production of the Dragon Ball Super, which has been on an indefinite hiatus since earlier this year. We still don't know when the manga will return, but Dragon Ball Daima should hopefully entertain fans.