SOLO LEVELING Season 2 Premiere Date Announced With Explosive New Trailer

We've known for a while that Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- will be arriving sometime next year, but this weekend it was confirmed that the series will return for its highly anticipated sophomore season on Saturday, January 4, 2025. The release date was announced on the anime's official website and shared alongside a new main promo video.

Anticipation is high for the anime's return, especially with the promise of a more intense, action-packed season 2. For those unfamiliar, Solo Leveling is an adaptation of the best-selling Korean web novel written by Chugong. Set in a world where human warriors with supernatural abilities must battle deadly monsters to protect mankind, the story follows a weak hunter by the name of Sung Jinwoo.

After being brutally slaughtered by monsters in a high-ranking dungeon, Jinwoo returns with knowledge of "the System," a program that only he can see, that helps level him up in every way. The first season of the anime mostly followed Jinwoo's training, which will continue to be the focus of Season 2; however, it's been confirmed that the series will also turn a "spotlight on supporting characters and fill in the story a bit more."

The Season 2 promo video certainly teases a much stronger Jinwoo who is now capable of defeating even the toughest monsters thrown his way. Exuding all new confidence, Jinwood promises to keep fighting in order to grow stronger.

The trailer also features the anime's new ending theme song. Titled "UN-APEX," the new ending theme is performed by TK from Ling tosite sigure. It was previously revealed that the opening theme, titled "ReawakeR," is performed by LiSA featuring Felix from Stray Kids. The track is produced by acclaimed composer Hiroyuki SAWANO (Attack on Titan, Promare), who returns as the official Soundtrack Composer for Season 2.

Solo Leveling Season 1 features 12 episodes, all of which are available to stream with dubs and subs on Crunchyroll. The streamer offers the following description of the series:

They say whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, but that’s not the case for the world’s weakest hunter Sung Jinwoo. After being brutally slaughtered by monsters in a high-ranking dungeon, Jinwoo came back with the System, a program only he could see, that’s leveling him up in every way.



Now, he’s inspired to discover the secrets behind his powers and the dungeon that spawned them.

Crunchyroll will also stream Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- when it debuts next month.