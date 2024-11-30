SOLO LEVELING Season 2 Opening Theme Revealed With New Footage

Solo Leveling is set to return next year and with the premiere right around the corner, the curtain has finally been pulled back on Season 2's opening theme — a collaboration between some of the most iconic voices in the global music and anime industries.

It was announced that the theme song for Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- is performed by LiSA featuring Felix from Stray Kids. Titled "ReawakeR," the track is produced by acclaimed composer Hiroyuki SAWANO (Attack on Titan, Promare), who returns as the official Soundtrack Composer for Season 2.

You can listen to the new theme song in the video below which also features some new footage from the highly anticipated second season.

The Solo Leveling anime is an adaptation of the best-selling Korean web novel written by Chugong. The series follows Sung Jinwoo, the world's weakest hunter, who after being slain by monsters in a high-ranking dungeon returns with "the System" that's leveling him up in every way. As only he can see the program, he's "inspired to discover the secrets behind his powers and the dungeon that spawned him."

Developed and animated at A-1 Pictures with Shunsuke Nakashige returning as director, Solo Leveling Season 2 continues to focus on Jinwoo's development while also turning "a spotlight on the supporting characters and fill in the story a bit more as we wrap things up." The synopsis for Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- reads:

It's been over ten years since gates that lead to another dimension have begun appearing across the world. The battles between the magic beasts inhabiting the dungeons through the gates and the human hunters who have awakened the abilities to fight them show no signs of ending. Ordinarily, a hunter's abilities do not change upon awakening, with their rank never increasing. However, the low-ranked Sung Jinwoo, known as "The Weakest Hunter of All Mankind," gained the ability to level up through battle during a raid on a double dungeon. Having completed a job-change quest that earned him the job "Shadow Monarch" and command over an army of shadows, Jinwoo heads into battle seeking the ingredients for the Elixir of Life to save his sick mother.

Solo Leveling Season 2 is set to premiere in January 2025. It will stream on Crunchyroll, which is also where you can watch the entire first season of the anime series. Additionally, fans can experience Season 1 on the big screen when Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- is released in theaters globally on December 6th. This omnibus film features a recap of the first season along with a preview of the first two episodes of Season 2.