DRAGON BALL: SPARKING! ZERO Trailer Reveals 15 New Characters From Saiyan And Namek Sagas

The playable roster in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero grew by 15 characters today as Bandai Namco Entertainment released a brand new trailer for the upcoming game. The characters hail from the first two Dragon Ball Z sagas, the Saiyan Saga and Namek Saga.

"The Saiyan Saga kickstarts the rivalry between Goku and Vegeta, beginning with the fight against Raditz leading into Nappa and Vegeta’s encounter on Earth. Roster additions include the Saibaman and Chiaotzu," Bandai explained. "The Namek Saga follows the journey of Vegeta, Gohan, Krillin and Goku facing the threat of Frieza, the evil emperor looking to claim the Dragon Balls."

The trailer provides a look at the 15 new characters, five of which are different forms of Frieza. The full list of additions include:

Saibaiman

Chiaotzu

Cui

Dodoria

Zarbon

Super Zarbon

Nail

Frieza (Z), 1st Form

Guldo

Recoome

Captain Ginyu

Frieza (Z), 2nd Form

Frieza (Z), 3rd Form

Frieza (Z), 4th Form

Frieza (Z), Full Power

Arriving later this year, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero marks the long-awaited return of the Budokai Tenkaichi Dragon Ball fighting game franchise. Developed by Spike Chunsoft, the developers behind the original Budokai Tenkaichi series, Dragon Ball Z: Sparking! Zero lets players experience epic battles featuring legendary characters from the series.

Bandai has spent the past couple of weeks highlighting the various game modes available. In Episode Battle, players will pick one of eight characters and relive key battle moments from the Dragon Ball saga. There's also a Custom Battle mode where players can create their own battle situations or try their hands at a match imagined by the developers.

In addition to new game modes, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero brings the series forward to a new era with upgrading gameplay mechanics and features made possible by new technology. Coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero offers "new features, enhanced and proven fighting mechanics, lightning-paced combat, large destructible environments, and stunning visuals." All of this combined will make for some gravity-defying fights that showcase each Dragon Ball character's signature destructive powers and Ki abilities in stunning detail.

Dragon Ball: Spaking! Zero is set to launch on October 11, 2024 across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Pre-orders are currently available for the Standard Edition as well as various special editions. As previously revealed, Bandai Namco is offering a Digital Deluxe Edition, Digital Ultimate Edition, Collector's Edition, and Premium Collector's Edition. Find out what's included in each version here.