DRAGON BALL Z: Have a Look At This Realistic Artwork of Majin Buu (Kid Buu)

Have you ever wondered what Majin Buu would look like in a live-action movie? Well, wonder no more because an artist on Twitter decided to put in some work.

If there is one thing many fans of Dragon Ball Z would love to see, it is a realistic depiction of the series with Majin Buu, primarily Kid Buu. This won't happen, most likely, but if you are tired of waiting, well, God of War artist, Raf Grassetti, has got you covered.

Grassetti took to the internet recently to show off his realistic concept artwork of Kid Buu, and we have to say, it looks wonderful from our point of view.

Over the years we’ve seen several realistic depictions of Dragon Ball Z characters, and this one of Majin Buu is possibly the best looking of the bunch. And no, the abomination that is Dragon Ball Evolution does not have a place here.

Kid Buu wasn’t the only character from the series to get realistic makeup from Grassetti. The one and only Cell also got a makeover, and he doesn’t look bad at all, though we must admit that Kid Buu looks more menacing in his overall demeanor.