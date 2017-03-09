First CITRUS Promo From Studio Passione Reveals January Premiere Date

Studio Passione's Citrus (Shitorasu) adaptation has updated its official website and released its first promo video which also reveals that the series premieres in January. Saburouta's yuri manga began publication back in 2012 and has garnered a strong fan based in both Japan and North America (Seven Seas Entertainment has the English license).



The series follows Yuzuko Aihara, a high school girl who transfers to an all-girl school following her mother's remarriage. Her first day is a disaster, especially her run-in with the Student Coucil President, Mei. Imagine Yuzuko's surprise when she opens her front door after her first day of school and discovers Mei is her new step-sister. Suddenly without warning, Mei plants a passionate kiss on Yuzuko's lips...









