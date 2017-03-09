First CITRUS Promo From Studio Passione Reveals January Premiere Date
Studio Passione's Citrus (Shitorasu) adaptation has updated its official website and released its first promo video which also reveals that the series premieres in January. Saburouta's yuri manga began publication back in 2012 and has garnered a strong fan based in both Japan and North America (Seven Seas Entertainment has the English license).
The first promo video for Studio Passione's Citrus adaptation reveals that the series will arrive in the Winter 2018 anime season.
The series follows Yuzuko Aihara, a high school girl who transfers to an all-girl school following her mother's remarriage. Her first day is a disaster, especially her run-in with the Student Coucil President, Mei. Imagine Yuzuko's surprise when she opens her front door after her first day of school and discovers Mei is her new step-sister. Suddenly without warning, Mei plants a passionate kiss on Yuzuko's lips...
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]