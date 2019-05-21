 HOW HEAVY ARE THE DUMBBELLS YOU LIFT? TV Anime Reveals July Premiere Date
As with most animes that premiere during the summer, the Studio Doga Kobo (Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun, New Game!!) adaptation of Dumbbell Nan-Kilo Moteru? has revealed the date it will start broadcasting.

Dumbbell Nan-Kilo Moteru? or How Heavy Are The Dumbbells You Lift was launched as a web manga in Japan back in 2016 and is currently released via the Shogakukan Manga ONE app.  The 6th volume of the ongoing series was most recently released in Japan while Seven Seas Entertainment will be releasing the first English-translated volume in the U.S. on November 19.

Per the manga's official website, the series will begin broadcasting on July 3.  A new key visual (see below) was also uploaded to the site.

"Hibiki … Are you fat again?"
A friend's cruel words which cut like a knife into the heart of Hibiki Sakura, a high school girl who loves to eat. Hibiki decided to go on a diet to be absolutely thin by summer vacation, but she cannot keep exercising right alone. That's when Hibiki found herself before a training gym! Upon joining the gym, Hibiki meets her beautiful and charismatic student council president Akemi Sōryūin and steps into the intense yet enjoyable world of weight-training.
