Ecchi Headlines

MY GIRLFRIEND IS SHOBITCH TV Anime To Premiere This Fall

MY GIRLFRIEND IS SHOBITCH TV Anime To Premiere This Fall

Remember that crazy anime we reported on called, My Girlfriend is a Faithful Virgin Bitch? Well, it's arriving sooner than initially thought.

MarkJulian | 7/21/2017
Filed Under: "Ecchi" | Source: Official Website
The official website for the Boku no Kanojo ga Majime Sugiru Shojo Bitch na Ken (My Girlfriend is Faithful Virgin Bitch) manga  revealed that the TV anime adaptation is premiering this Fall and also announced key staff and voice actors.

J-pop singer Aoi Yūki leads the cast as Akiho Kōsaka, Mitsuhiro Ichiki voices Haruka Shinozaki, Rarisa Tago Takeda portrays Shizuku Ariyama, while Natsumi Yamada  and Yuki Yagi round out the principal cast as Rina Saijō and  Kanata Shinozaki, respectively.  Yūki  will also provide the show's OP.

Nobuyoshi Nagayama will be directing the series at Studio  diomedea.

Check back on Anime Mojo often as a preview will likely be dropping fairly soon.


After Shinozaki Haruka confesses to the Class Rep, Kousaka Akiho, he comes to find that the perfect class representative might be a little bit harder to handle than he previously thought!
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]