MY GIRLFRIEND IS SHOBITCH TV Anime To Premiere This Fall
The official website for the Boku no Kanojo ga Majime Sugiru Shojo Bitch na Ken (My Girlfriend is Faithful Virgin Bitch) manga revealed that the TV anime adaptation is premiering this Fall and also announced key staff and voice actors.
Remember that crazy anime we reported on called, My Girlfriend is a Faithful Virgin Bitch? Well, it's arriving sooner than initially thought.
J-pop singer Aoi Yūki leads the cast as Akiho Kōsaka, Mitsuhiro Ichiki voices Haruka Shinozaki, Rarisa Tago Takeda portrays Shizuku Ariyama, while Natsumi Yamada and Yuki Yagi round out the principal cast as Rina Saijō and Kanata Shinozaki, respectively. Yūki will also provide the show's OP.
Nobuyoshi Nagayama will be directing the series at Studio diomedea.
Check back on Anime Mojo often as a preview will likely be dropping fairly soon.
After Shinozaki Haruka confesses to the Class Rep, Kousaka Akiho, he comes to find that the perfect class representative might be a little bit harder to handle than he previously thought!
