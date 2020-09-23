YASHAHIME: PRINCESS HALF-DEMON The INUYASHA Sequel Series Is Coming To Funimation, Crunchyroll, And Hulu

The Inuyasha sequel series, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon , is coming to Crunchyroll, Funimation and Hulu this October! Hit the jump to learn more about the announcement!

The highly anticipated sequel to the beloved anime, Inuyasha, is almost ready to premiere! Yashahime: Half- Demon Princess is a story that follows the adventures of the children of the original series' main characters, including Inuyasha and Kagome!

The show is being developed by Sunrise and has even brought back Inuyasha episode director Teruo Sato! With the release coming early October, there was also a concern that the series would not reach a much wider audience; however, thanks to Viz Media, a brand new deal has been made that will allow wider distribution for the series!

According to the announcement, the show will release as it airs, on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu! The news has also confirmed that the dub of the will also be coming later in the year, as well!

While there is still more that will be revealed before the premiere, it is good to see that a much-beloved franchise will be able to be enjoyed by the fans of the world. We would love to hear your thoughts on the news in the comments below!





The daughters of Sesshomaru and Inuyasha set out on a journey transcending time!

In Feudal Japan, Half-Demon twins Towa and Setsuna are separated from each other during a forest fire. While desperately searching for her younger sister, Towa wanders into a mysterious tunnel that sends her into present-day Japan, where she is found and raised by Kagome Higurashi's brother, Sota, and his family.

Ten years later, the tunnel that connects the two eras has reopened, allowing Towa to be reunited with Setsuna, who is now a Demon Slayer working for Kohaku. But to Towa's shock, Setsuna appears to have lost all memories of her older sister.

Joined by Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, the three young women travel between the two eras on an adventure to regain their missing past.



Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is coming to Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu on October 3rd!