MY NEIGHBOR TOTORO Celebrates 30th Anniversary In Theaters Starting Tomorrow!
Studio Ghibli's My Neighbor Totoro is celebrating its 30th Anniversary this year, and is kicking it off with a bang as Fathom Events, in conjunction with AMC Theaters, continues their Studio Ghibli Fest of 2018 with Dubbed and Subtitled showings starting September 30th, and going through October 2nd! So you definitely have to act quickly if you want to catch this classic in theaters!
In honor of one of Studio Ghibli's first feature films, Fathom Events and AMC are celebrating My Neighbor Totoro's 30th Anniversary with a Re-release in theaters! Hit the jump for the dates!
Be sure to check all available times and theaters in your location here.
Written and Directed by legendary Studio Ghibli head Hayao Miyazaki, My Neighbor Totoro tells a story of two little girls who move to the country to be with their sick mother, only to find themselves in the middle of adventures with the friendly forest spirits who live there.
It was originally released back in April of 1988 and had an original box-office run of $6 Million USD in Japanese theaters, before quickly spawning a cult following worldwide.
