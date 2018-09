MY NEIGHBOR TOTORO Celebrates 30th Anniversary In Theaters Starting Tomorrow!

In honor of one of Studio Ghibli's first feature films, Fathom Events and AMC are celebrating My Neighbor Totoro 's 30th Anniversary with a Re-release in theaters! Hit the jump for the dates!

Written and Directed by legendary Studio Ghibli head Hayao Miyazaki, My Neighbor Totoro tells a story of two little girls who move to the country to be with their sick mother, only to find themselves in the middle of adventures with the friendly forest spirits who live there.

'sis celebrating its 30th Anniversary this year, and is kicking it off with a bang as, in conjunction with AMC Theaters, continues their Studio Ghibli Fest of 2018 with Dubbed and Subtitled showings starting, and going through! So you definitely have to act quickly if you want to catch this classic in theaters!Be sure to check all available times and theaters in your locationIt was originally released back in April of 1988 and had an original box-office run of $6 Million USD in Japanese theaters, before quickly spawning a cult following worldwide.