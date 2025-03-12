PRINCESS MONONOKE Film Returns To North American Audiences In IMAX With 4k

GKIDS has announced that Studio Ghibli’s iconic film Princess Mononoke will return to IMAX theaters in North America with a 4K restoration, on March 26th, 2025. For a one day special event. This special release is part of Studio Ghibli’s 40th-anniversary celebration, giving fans in North America a chance to experience Hayao Miyazaki’s legendary masterpiece like never before. Fans will have the option to watch the film in both Japanese with English subtitles and English-dubbed versions of the film.



The 4K remaster was overseen by Studio Ghibli animator Atsushi Okui, who has played a key role in nearly every major Ghibli project since 1993. Most recently, he served as Director of Digital Imaging for The Boy and the Heron, showcasing his expertise in preserving and enhancing Ghibli’s signature animation style.

Here is the official trailer and announcement from the IMAX Youtube page for the film returning to theaters for the special event.

GKIDS describes Princess Mononoke as:

From the legendary Studio Ghibli, creators of Spirited Away, and Academy Award-winning director Hayao Miyazaki, comes an epic masterpiece that has dazzled audiences worldwide with its breathtaking imagination, exhilarating battles, and deep humanity. Inflicted with a deadly curse, the young warrior Ashitaka heads west in search of a cure. There, ﻿he stumbles into a bitter conflict between Lady Eboshi, the proud people of Iron Town, and the enigmatic Princess Mononoke, a young girl raised by wolves, who will stop at nothing to prevent the humans from destroying her home and the forest spirits and animal gods who live there.



This isn’t the first time GKIDS has brought Princess Mononoke back to theaters. The film was previously screened in U.S. theaters in 2016 for its 20th anniversary, where it was met with widespread enthusiasm.

At the time of its original release in 1997, Princess Mononoke became the highest-grossing film in Japan, holding the record until it was surpassed by Titanic. It remains one of the country’s most celebrated films, currently ranking as the eighth highest-grossing movie of all time at the Japanese box office.



With breathtaking visuals, an unforgettable soundtrack, and a gripping story, Princess Mononoke remains one of Studio Ghibli’s most influential films of all time. This 4K IMAX release event offers a rare opportunity for both longtime fans and newcomers in North America to experience the epic fantasy adventure in stunning high definition. If you are wanting to purchase tickets or find theaters that showing the film near you, check here at the IMAX website.

Have you watched Princess Mononoke before? Who is your favorite character in the film? Are you going to be watching the film when it comes to theaters at the end of the month? Let us know your answers in the comments below! As always, stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more anime and anime related news!