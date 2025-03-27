A Reminder That Hayao Miyazaki Is Not A Fan Of Your ChatGPT AI-Generated Studio Ghibli Images

Earlier this week, OpenAI introduced 4o image generation. Described as OpenAI's "most advanced image generator yet," the natively multimodal model is capable of producing "precise, accurate, photorealistic outputs." It has also allowed users to easily create images inspired by some of the world's most famous artistic styles.

Trending on social media right now, users are using GPT-4o to create AI-generated images in Studio Ghibli's iconic art style. Just a quick search on social media will reveal thousands of images generated in Studio Ghibli's iconic hand-drawn style. The art style is being applied to political figures, celebrities and athletes, and even historic events. I saw one earlier today that recreated the events of 9/11 in Studio Ghibli's soft, painterly style.

The trend has been met with mixed responses. Some are celebrating the impressive AI capabilities, while others argue it's an insult to true art. It's also raised concerns about AI copyright, a hot-button issue right now making its way through the court systems.

If you're on the fence about whether or not to embrace this latest trend and generate some Studio Ghibli-inspired images, here's a quick reminder of how Hayao Miyazaki feels about AI.

In a 2016 NHK special, Miyazaki was shown a demo of AI-generated animation. The presentation showcased an artificial intelligence model that learned certain movements. The end result was incredibly creepy, something so horrific that the creators believed it could be used to help generate grotesque movements in zombie video games — a type of movement that "humans can't imagine."

Miyazaki was unimpressed. Responding to the demo, Miyazaki was reminded of his friend with a disability. He stated:

“Thinking of him, I can’t watch this stuff and find [it] interesting. Whoever creates this stuff has no idea what pain is whatsoever. I am utterly disgusted. If you really want to make creepy stuff, you can go ahead and do it. I would never wish to incorporate this technology into my work at all. I strongly feel that this is an insult to life itself."

His blunt response to the demonstration seemed to leave the room speechless and in shock. When the animators revealed their goal was to create an AI that "can draw pictures like humans do," Miyazaki had a response that was even more critical of the idea.

“I feel like we are nearing to the end of the times," he said. "We humans are losing faith in ourselves.”

Using OpenAI's 4o image generator may feel like harmless fun, but it's important to remember that it's being trained using work that has been created by actual artists, who almost certainly aren't being compensated for it. Studio Ghibli's famous art style is the result of thousands of hours of hard work by incredibly talented artists and designers. It's the result of emotional intelligence and agency, neither of which these models deploy. It's mimcry, possibly even IP theft, although the latter will be left for the courts to decide.

How do you feel about OpenAI's GPT-4o and how it's being applied right now?