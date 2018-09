MY NEIGHBOR TOTORO: China Releases First Ghibli Film In Their Country

is quite possibly the first major hit for thecrew and had released and became a trend for the company to consistently put out quality films fromand, all the way toand. Now in celebrating the 30th anniversay of; the film will be breaking new grounds by releasing thier most celebrated film in China! The news that Hayao Miyazaki's film would be releasing in the country came out in. According to them, if the film does well it could mean morereleases coming to the country in the future.The Ghibli films recently released as a celebration, from Fathom Events, through the year of all of their films to date. There are definitely hopes that this trend will continue for China.is set to be released sometime later this year in China, with a Chinese dub.