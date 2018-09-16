MY NEIGHBOR TOTORO: China Releases First Ghibli Film In Their Country
My Neighbor Totoro is quite possibly the first major hit for the Studio Ghibli crew and had released and became a trend for the company to consistently put out quality films from Howl's Moving Castle and Spirited Away, all the way to Princess Mononoke and Ponyo. Now in celebrating the 30th anniversay of My Neighbor Totoro; the film will be breaking new grounds by releasing thier most celebrated film in China! The news that Hayao Miyazaki's film would be releasing in the country came out in The Hollywood Reporter. According to them, if the film does well it could mean more Studio Ghibli releases coming to the country in the future.
One of the earliest Studio Ghibli films, My Neighbor Totoro, will be receiving a theatrical release, in China, for the first time. Hit the jump for more on this milestone release!
The Ghibli films recently released as a celebration, from Fathom Events, through the year of all of their films to date. There are definitely hopes that this trend will continue for China. My Neighbor Totoro is set to be released sometime later this year in China, with a Chinese dub.
