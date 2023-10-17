THE BOY AND THE HERON Reveals Talent-Packed English Dub Cast

The official voice cast list for the upcoming release of the English dub of the anime film The Boy and the Heron was just revealed! On November 22, the movie will have a few special early screenings and then premiere nationwide throughou the U.S. and Canda on December 8.

The statement for the films premiere dates was released on Studio Ghibli's official social media accounts, and included a poster image for the film. Get all the details on the talent-packed voice cast below!

THE BOY AND THE HERON from Hayao Miyazaki.

Official Poster Image

Check out the official cast for The Boy and The Heron English dub film down below:

Mahito Maki voiced by Luca Padovan

voiced by Luca Padovan The Gray Heron voiced by Robert Pattinson

voiced by Robert Pattinson Shoichi Maki voiced by Christian Bale

voiced by Christian Bale Natsuko voiced by Gemma Chan

voiced by Gemma Chan Lady Himi voiced by Karen Fukuhara

voiced by Karen Fukuhara Kiriko voiced by Florence Pugh

voiced by Florence Pugh The Parakeet King voiced by Dave Bautista

voiced by Dave Bautista Noble Pelican voiced by Willem Dafoe

voiced by Willem Dafoe Granduncle voiced by Mark Hamill

Dan Stevens, Tony Revolori, and Mamoudou Athie will also appear in the movie as the Parakeets. In a press statement, GKIDS stated that the casting was managed and produced by the business, with guidance from Studio Ghibli. At NYAV Post, Michael Snterniklaas oversaw the ADR direction, and Stephane Sheh adapted the English script. In a separate press release, the SAG-AFTRA Foreign Dubbing Agreement was followed in the production of the dub.

The Boy and the Heron, which is known as How Do You Live? in Japan, was originally released to Japanese theaters beginning July 14. Following its premiere release, the Toronto International Film Festival showcased the films premiere to an international audience on September 7, and lastly the New York Film Festival premiered the film to its first U.S. audiences.

So, what is The Boy and the Heron about?

A young boy named Mahito yearning for his mother ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. There, death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning. A semi-autobiographical fantasy about life, death, and creation, in tribute to friendship, from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki.

You can watch the first teaser for the anime film down below. Watch it now!

