LUPIN III: THE FIRST A Brand New Dubbed Trailer For The 3D CG Film Has Released

As the North American release of Lupin III The First comes, a brand new dubbed and subbed trailer for the film has started streaming. Hit the jump to give a listen to the new voice cast!

Monkey Punch's iconic series Lupin III has gotten a reinvigoration of the franchise thanks to a brand new film called Lupin III The First . What makes the film so special is that it is the first 3D CG film in its history, and boy does it look amazing!

Released by GKIDS, the film premiered this past December and was an instant success, even competing in the Annecy International Animation Film Festival! For some time, the film was promised to release in North America; however, the recent current events in the world have made things a little less concrete than before.

That being said, GKIDS still seems to feel confident about a release coming sooner rather than later, even releasing new subbed and dubbed trailers! Fans can only hope that the film will hold to its 2020 premiere, but with the film listed as "coming soon," only time will tell.

Will you be in the theaters to catch the film when it premiers? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments, and don't forget to check out the new trailer!

The iconic "gentleman thief" Lupin III returns in an action-packed, continent-spanning adventure, as Lupin III and his colorful underworld companions race to uncover the secrets of the mysterious Bresson Diary, before it falls into the hands of a dark cabal that will stop at nothing to resurrect the Third Reich. The gang undertakes trap-filled tombs, aerial escapades and daring prison escapes with the trademark wit and visual finesse that have made LUPIN THE 3RD one of the most storied animation franchises in the world, in a thrilling new caper that is sure to delight fans old and new.



Lupin III The First is coming soon to North American theaters!