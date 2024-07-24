Hayao Miyazaki's THE BOY AND THE HERON To Stream On Max This September

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced the U.S. streaming premiere date for Studio Ghibli's The Boy and the Heron. The Oscar-winning and Golden Globe-winning film from Hayao Miyazaki will make its U.S. streaming debut on September 6th, exclusively on Max.

A hand-drawn fantasy adventure, The Boy and the Heron is the first feature film from Hayao Miyazaki in 10 years. The "big fantastical film" follows a boy named Mahito Maki who moves to his family's estate in the countryside after losing his mother during the war. Upon discovering an ancient, secluded tower, Mahito, with the encouragement of a gray heron, enters and embarks on an epic journey through a world shared by the living and the dead.

Produced by Studio Ghibli co-founder Toshio Suzuki, The Boy and the Heron was released in theaters in Japan in July 2023. It grossed $13.2 million in its opening weekend, becoming Studio Ghibli's biggest opening. By March, its total gross had reached $172.9 million ($61 million in Japan with an additional $111.9 million worldwide). It was also the first original anime film and Miyazaki's first film to reach number one at the box office in Canada and the United States.

Its commercial success was matched by its critical success as the film was Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a near-perfect 97% from 266 reviews. "Soulfully exploring thought-provoking themes through a beautifully animated lens, The Boy and the Heron is another Miyazaki masterpiece," the critics consensus reads.

Winner of the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, Hayao Miyazaki’s #TheBoyAndTheHeron begins streaming September 6 exclusively on Max. #MaxGetsMovies pic.twitter.com/XTNf2oEBwt — Max (@StreamOnMax) July 24, 2024

In March of this year, Max announced a multiyear agreement with GKIDS to extend the exclusive U.S. film streaming rights for Studio Ghibli. The Boy and the Heron will join the studio's other timeless classics such as My Neighbor Totoro and Ponyo as well as Spirited Away, The Wind Rises, and The Tale of The Princess Kaguya.