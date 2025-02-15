COLORFUL STAGE! THE MOVIE: A MIKU WHO CAN'T SING Gets North American Theatrical Release This April

Colorful Stage! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing is headed to North American theaters. Award winning animation company and fim distributor GKIDS acquired the rights for North America to the theatrical film, which premiered in Japan earlier this year. Fans can look forward to Hatsune Miku hitting the big screen across North American theaters starting April 11, 2025.

Colorful Stage! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing is based on the popular video game titled Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! from SEGA and developer Colorful Palette. It features both original characters and the beloved virtual singers from the game in an all-new, original story created by animation studio P.A. Works.

Set in modern-day Shibuya, the story follows high school student and street musician Hoshino Ichika who encounters a version of Hatsune Miku who is not able to sing. Following one of her street performances, this mysterious version of Miku appears on her smartphone and explains to her that she's having trouble reaching people with her songs. No matter how much she sings, the songs never reach them. Having just watched Ichika connect with her audience through her live street performance, Hatsune Miku believes she could be key in helping her regain her presence in the music world.

Based on HATSUNE MIKU: COLORFUL STAGE!, a game about high school students finding their true feelings through music in an alternate world called “SEKAI” with the help of Hatsune Miku. Ichika is a high school musician who can enter a mysterious place called “SEKAI,” where she and her friends express their innermost emotions through music alongside Hatsune Miku. One day after giving a live performance, Ichika meets a new Miku that she has never seen before. No matter how hard this new Miku tries to sing, she struggles connecting with the hearts of her listeners. Miku must rely on the help of others to find a way to sing again.

Colorful Stage! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing is directed by Hiroyuki Hata with a script from Yoko Yonaiyama. Yuki Akiyama and Masatoshi Tsuji served as chief animation directors and provided the character designs and Satoshi Hono provided the music.

The film features the theme song “Hajimari no Mirai” by 40mP and sasakure.UK featuring vocals by Hatsune Miku, and an ending song “Worlders” by Jin. An arrangement of the ending song produced by TeddyLoid is also sugn by all 26 characters of hte original game.

Colorful Stage! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing was a box office success in Japan, debuting at No. 2 and earning over 570 million yen. Now North American moviegoers will get to enjoy the first theatrical film to feature the iconic character Hatsune Miku.