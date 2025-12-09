Studio Ghibli 4K Restorations Coming To IMAX In 2026 As GKIDS Partners With The Large Format Giant

Studio Ghibli fans will have a new way to experience the studio’s iconic films next year. GKIDS and IMAX have officially teamed up to bring newly created 4K restorations of classic Ghibli titles to IMAX theaters across North America beginning in 2026. The restored IMAX versions are being crafted under the supervision of Studio Ghibli veteran Atsushi Okui, who has contributed to nearly every major Ghibli production since joining the studio in 1993.

The move follows the overwhelming success of Princess Mononoke’s recent 4K IMAX screening, which served as part of Studio Ghibli’s 40th anniversary celebration. That restoration arrived in IMAX theaters on March 26th, offering both Japanese audio with English subtitles and an English dub. It performed strongly at the box office, ranking #6 during its opening weekend and earning US $3.88 million between March 28th-30th. According to Box Office Mojo, the film reached US $6.85 million by May 29th, signaling impressive demand for Ghibli titles in premium formats.

Okui’s involvement in the new restorations carries particular weight. His most recent Studio Ghibli credit was as Director of Digital Imaging on Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron, which became both an Academy Award winner and the first Ghibli film ever screened in IMAX. That film’s theatrical success helped demonstrate the potential for Ghibli projects in large-format exhibition, paving the way for GKIDS and IMAX to expand the partnership.

GKIDS CEO Eric Beckman emphasized the significance of bringing Ghibli’s films to IMAX screens, stating that the company "is thrilled to extend our relationship with Imax for more Studio Ghibli releases." Beckman highlighted that the original picture and sound elements are being "lovingly and meticulously restored" in 4K, calling IMAX the ideal venue to showcase the studio’s visual and emotional storytelling.

IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond echoed that excitement, noting that Studio Ghibli’s global influence and loyal audience make the collaboration a natural fit. With animation continuing to thrive at the box office, Gelfond said IMAX is prepared to meet demand "as the industry’s only truly global platform for cinema."

GKIDS has been the North American distributor for Studio Ghibli’s entire catalog across theatrical, digital, home video, and streaming platforms, and it has long championed theatrical re-releases through its annual Studio Ghibli Fest. Since 2017, Ghibli Fest has showcased select films in over 1,000 theaters each year, and recent collaborations with IMAX have only expanded the reach of these beloved works.

The first IMAX 4K restoration under this new partnership will debut in early 2026, with more titles expected to follow throughout the year. Stay tuned for more announcements as we hear them! As always, sound off with your thoughts in the comments down below!