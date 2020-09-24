LUPIN III: THE FIRST Another New Dubbed Promo Video Has Released For The Upcoming CG Film

Following a dubbed trailer release for Lupin III: The First , another new promo has released with a ton of new dubbed footage! Hit the jump to check it out!

Following the announcement of the first CG film to release in the Lupin III franchise, Lupin III: The First, some new promos were released in both dubbed and subbed versions. Based on Monkey Punch's iconic characters, the new film follows Lupin as he goes on another dangerous quest of thievery while also uncovering the legacy of his grandfather.

When the film released last year, it was an immediate success as fans praised the animation and how wonderful the CG looked in the movie, a proper first-class outing for the character! With the pandemic putting so many projects on hold, there was no official confirmation that the film would be making its way to the west; however, it has recently been proven with the new trailers that the release is still on!

Following the release of the first dubbed footage, a brand new promo was also released that is even more action-packed and globetrotting, following the titular hero as he gets in and out of multiple dangerous circumstances. Since there is no official date of release, the film has been listed as only coming soon.

Will you be seeing the film once it finally releases? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments, and don't forget to check out the new promo below!

Dubbed Teaser:







Subbed Teaser:







The iconic "gentleman thief" Lupin III returns in an action-packed, continent-spanning adventure, as Lupin III and his colorful underworld companions race to uncover the secrets of the mysterious Bresson Diary, before it falls into the hands of a dark cabal that will stop at nothing to resurrect the Third Reich. The gang undertakes trap-filled tombs, aerial escapades and daring prison escapes with the trademark wit and visual finesse that have made LUPIN THE 3RD one of the most storied animation franchises in the world, in a thrilling new caper that is sure to delight fans old and new.



Lupin III The First is coming soon to North American theaters!