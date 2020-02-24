PROMARE: Details Revealed On The Upcoming DVD/Blu-Ray Release
When TRIGGER's Promare released, in Japan and North America, the film was a massive success and created quite the strong fanbase behind it. After its theatrical run ended, many were wondering when the digital and home video release will be announced. Now it looks like fans will have to wait no longer! It looks like the digital and home video release will be coming this May!
Hit animated film, Promare, is finally getting the Blu-Ray and Digital release! Hit the jump to find out all of the details on what is included!
The film will be featuring the main Blu-Ray, Best Buy exclusive steelbook and a pre-order lithograph. The release will also feature an interview with the director. A Studio TRIGGER roundtable and a coulple short films; Side: Galo and Side: Lio with English Dub options. Check out the cover art for the cases below!
Cover:
Steelbook:
Lithograph:
Excited for the home video release? Plan on taking a copy home? Share your thougths in the comments section! Promare releases digitally on May 5th and BLu-Ray/DVD on MAy 19th!
