TOKYO GODFATHERS: New English Dubbed Trailer Released Ahead Of Film's Re-Release

The re-release of Tokyo Godfathers will be showcasing a brand new English dub! Hit the jump to give it a listen and get more details on the release!

Satoshi Kon's Tokyo Godfathers released way back in 2003, almost 20 years ago. The film tells the story of three homeless people who band together and confront their past while trying to figure out what happened to the parents of a baby girl, on Christmas Eve. The film was a successful release at the time but it was not really revisted since.



Now, thanks to GKIDS and Fathom Events, the film is getting a brand new English dubbing and re-release! With that announcement a brand new English dubbed trailer was released for the upcoming film! Check it out!







Excited for the new film? Is this the first time for anyone? Share your thoughts in the comments! Tokyo Godfathers 4K re-release comes first on March 9th subtitled and March 11th with the new dubbing at 7pm local time!

