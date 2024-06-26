SUICIDE SQUAD ISEKAI Release Details: Where To Watch The New DC Anime Series

The wait for Suicide Squad Isekai is almost over. The highly anticipated series from DC and Warner Bros. Japan kicks off the Summer 2024 anime season with a bang, but only if you're in the United States.

While the anime series won't debut on cable in Japan until July 5th, it's actually arriving in the United States on Thursday, June 26 -- just a few hours from the time of this publication.

As previously announced, Suicide Squad Isekai will be available to stream on both Max and Hulu in the United States. The first three episodes are dropping on June 27th, with additional episodes releasing weekly up until the finale on August 15th. There are a total of 10 episodes in the show.

The first episode will begin streaming at 12:00 a.m. PST / 3:00 a.m. EST.

It's been A year since the cheers and enthusiasm from around the world🔥#SuicideSquadISEKAI premieres in 12 hours. Get ready! pic.twitter.com/aSevGDvoRv — Warner Bros. Japan Anime (@wb_anime) June 26, 2024

Based on the popular DC Comics, Suicide Squad Isekai follows a group of criminals — Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark — on a dangerous mission into an otherworldly realm, one filled with words, magic, orcs, and dragons.

The Japanese voice cast for the series stars:

Harley Quinn: Anna Nagase

The Joker: Yuuichirou Umehara

Deadshot: Reigo Yamaguchi

Peacemaker: Takehito Koyasu

Clayface: Jun Fukuyama

King Shark：Subaru Kimura

Rick Flag: Taku Yashiro

Katana: Chika Anzai

Amanda Waller: Kujira

Fione: Reina Ueda

Aldora: Mamiko Noto

Suicide Squad Isekai will be getting English dubs at some point, but it's not expected until after the anime wraps airing. So for the time being, you'll have to enjoy it with English subtitles.

Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark. These DC Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that’s connected to this world through a gate. It’s a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies—an “ISEKAI!” Harley Quinn and the others go berserk after arriving in the ISEKAI but are captured by the Kingdom's soldiers and sent to prison. They only have 72 hours before the bombs implanted in their necks explode. The clock is ticking. After negotiations with Queen Aldora, their liberation is contingent upon the conquest of her enemies, the hostile Imperial army. The Squad members have no choice but to throw themselves head-first into the battle’s frontline. If they run, they die. If they lose, they die. With their lives on the line, can Harley Quinn and the Suicide Squad survive in the ISEKAI? Brace yourselves for the pulse-pounding saga of the elite task force known as the “Suicide Squad” as they embark on a jaw-dropping adventure! Let the party begin!

Produced by WIT Studio, Suicide Squad Isekai is directed by Eri Osada with original character designs by Akira Amano, scripts by Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- writing team Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara, character designs adapted for animation by Naoto Hosoda, and music by Kenichiro Suehiro.