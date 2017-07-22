Adam Wingard On The Size Difference Between KONG And GODZILLA

Adam Wingard is currently doing press for Netflix's Death Note but also addressed a few issues for his upcoming kaiju film, Godzilla vs Kong.

While exiting his SDCC panel for Death Note, Adam Wingard briefly touched on his work for 2020's Godzilla vs Kong, which is currently in pre-production. It apparently involves watching every single Godzilla movie ever made. "It’s been a pleasure already in the first stages of it, having an excuse to go back and watch 30 Godzilla movies and justifying it to yourself. For me, it’s about taking the series to the next level."



Wingard also briefly touched on the issue that was collectively raised by the internet when the film was first announced- how a 100 ft tall Kong will prove a serious threat to a 350 ft tall Godzilla? Said Wingard, "They gave us a good out in Kong when they mentioned that Kong is still growing, but that’ll be a challenge we have to deal with, and we’re very aware of that issue."



But even if Kong: Skull Island featured a teenage Kong that was still growing, just how tall will he become in the 60 or so odd years between when the two giant monsters throwdown in 2020? That's certainly an interesting problem that will either make or break Legendary's fedgling MonsterVerse.



Godzilla vs Kong is set to arrive in theaters on Memorial Day weekend, on May 22, 2020.

