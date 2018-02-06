DEADPOOL 2 Co-Star Julian Dennison Reportedly Joins GODZILLA VS. KONG

Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse will have its first true crossover in 2020 when the king of all monsters, Godzilla goes toe-to-toe with King Kong.

The angsty teenager Deadpool takes under his wing in his well-received sequel will reportedly be joining Godzilla vs Kong. That's the latest casting report coming from The Hashtag Show. Julian Dennison will be following up his turn as Firefist in an unspecified role in the fourth Monsterverse entry. Stranger Things lead star Millie Bobby Brown has already signed up for the pic, along with Kyle Chandler.



Death Note (Netflix) director Adam Wingard is directing. The film is presently set to hit North American theaters on May 29, 2020.

