Final GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS Footage Sees Mothra And Godzilla Taking The Fight To King Ghidorah

Following the global success of “Godzilla” and “Kong: Skull Island” comes the next chapter in Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ cinematic MonsterVerse, an epic action adventure that pits Godzilla against some of the most popular monsters in pop culture history. The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species—thought to be mere myths—rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.

Well, if you still needed convincing to go see Godzilla: King of the Monsters after the latest (and likely last) bit of footage from Warner Bros. then you probably just don't like kaiju films. The cast and crew have all teased that the sequel to 2014's Godzilla would have a lot more action and fight scenes and if this footage is any indication, they're underselling the carnage and mayhem that will be unleashed when Ghidorah and Godzilla battle for the crown.In a recent interview, director Mike Dougherty stated that he's trying to be respectful of the classic Toho films while also putting his own stamp on the project.Previously, actress Vera Farmiga revealed some key details about the film. "Godzilla: King of the Monsters hits theaters on on May 31, 2019, in 2D, 3D, Dolby Cinema and IMAX. A sequel, Godzilla vs. Kong from director Adam Wingard (Death Note) will hit theaters the following year.