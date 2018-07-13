GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS' Vera Farmiga Reveals Surprising Plot Details

Actress Vera Farminga has revealed a key detail about Godzilla: King of the Monsters that Legendary and Warner Bros. probably didn't want outted just yet.

It seems the Godzilla (2014) sequel is using a throwback to the old Mothra film to explain how Rodan, Mothra and King Ghidorah all come to trade blows with Godzilla. In that classic film, Mothra was controlled by a set of twins that hailed from a remote tribe that worshipped the giant insect. In the new film, the kaiju will be controlled by more scientific means.



Speaking to Metro, Vera Farmiga revealed, "I play a paleobiologist. She has figured out a way to communicate with the creatures and potentially control them using their bioacoustics on a sonar level. So she is like a DJ for the monsters."



Probably not something Legendary and WB wanted spoiled at this early juncture.



Godzilla: King of the Monsters stomps its way into theaters on May 31, 2019.



About Godzilla: King of the Monsters

The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species—thought to be mere myths—rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE