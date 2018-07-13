 GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS' Vera Farmiga Reveals Surprising Plot Details
Godzilla Headlines

GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS' Vera Farmiga Reveals Surprising Plot Details

GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS' Vera Farmiga Reveals Surprising Plot Details

Actress Vera Farminga has revealed a key detail about Godzilla: King of the Monsters that Legendary and Warner Bros. probably didn't want outted just yet.

MarkJulian | 7/13/2018
Filed Under: "Godzilla" Source: Mtero
It seems the Godzilla (2014) sequel is using a throwback to the old Mothra film to explain how Rodan, Mothra and King Ghidorah all come to trade blows with Godzilla.  In that classic film, Mothra was controlled by a set of twins that hailed from a remote tribe that worshipped the giant insect.  In the new film, the kaiju will be controlled by more scientific means.

Speaking to Metro, Vera Farmiga revealed, "I play a paleobiologist. She has figured out a way to communicate with the creatures and potentially control them using their bioacoustics on a sonar level. So she is like a DJ for the monsters."

Probably not something Legendary and WB wanted spoiled at this early juncture.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters stomps its way into theaters on May 31, 2019.

About Godzilla: King of the Monsters
The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species—thought to be mere myths—rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...